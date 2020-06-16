All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

155 East 47th Street

155 East 47th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 East 47th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6B · Avail. now

$5,833

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
Ask about our IncentivesVirtual Tours available, Please contact Leasing to schedule your tour today!Sprawling layouts, Brand new fully renovated homes!- 4 Residences per floor- Washer and dryer in unit-King Sized Bedroom in most units- Recessed high hat lighting through out- 5 inch oak flooring- Air Conditioning units provided- Bosch, Miele and Fisher Paykel Appliances- Quartz counter tops- Marble Tile Walls & FloorsOur brand new amenities will include approximately 9,000 sq ft of space throughout the property encompassing:- Resident Landscaped Courtyard- Two separate gyms (cardio and strength room)- Pet Washing Station-Package and Mail Room- Resident LoungePlease note the price reflects two months free on a 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 East 47th Street have any available units?
155 East 47th Street has a unit available for $5,833 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 East 47th Street have?
Some of 155 East 47th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 East 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 East 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 East 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 East 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 155 East 47th Street offer parking?
No, 155 East 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 155 East 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 East 47th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 East 47th Street have a pool?
No, 155 East 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 155 East 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 155 East 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 East 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 East 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
