155 East 47th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard

Ask about our IncentivesVirtual Tours available, Please contact Leasing to schedule your tour today!Sprawling layouts, Brand new fully renovated homes!- 4 Residences per floor- Washer and dryer in unit-King Sized Bedroom in most units- Recessed high hat lighting through out- 5 inch oak flooring- Air Conditioning units provided- Bosch, Miele and Fisher Paykel Appliances- Quartz counter tops- Marble Tile Walls & FloorsOur brand new amenities will include approximately 9,000 sq ft of space throughout the property encompassing:- Resident Landscaped Courtyard- Two separate gyms (cardio and strength room)- Pet Washing Station-Package and Mail Room- Resident LoungePlease note the price reflects two months free on a 12 month lease.