155 East 47th Street

Amenities
Ask about our IncentivesVirtual Tours available, Please contact Leasing to schedule your tour today!Sprawling layouts, Brand new fully renovated homes!- 4 Residences per floor- Washer and dryer in unit-King Sized Bedroom in most units- Recessed high hat lighting through out- 5 inch oak flooring- Air Conditioning units provided- Bosch, Miele and Fisher Paykel Appliances- Quartz counter tops- Marble Tile Walls & FloorsOur brand new amenities will include approximately 9,000 sq ft of space throughout the property encompassing:- Resident Landscaped Courtyard- Two separate gyms (cardio and strength room)- Pet Washing Station-Package and Mail Room- Resident LoungePlease note the price reflects two months free on a 12 month lease.