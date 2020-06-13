All apartments in New York
15 Renwick Street
15 Renwick Street

15 Renwick St · (312) 638-4716
Location

15 Renwick St, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$7,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
UNFURNISHED RENTAL abundant light radiating from this stunning split 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo at 15 Renwick! Unit 502 features Eastern views with an open flow living room, oversized 8-foot windows throughout and wide plank walnut flooring. The Italian made Poliform kitchen features walnut cabinets with back-painted glass and stainless steel countertops with integrated Foster sink and gas cooktop. Appliances include a Miele refrigerator and oven, a Sub-Zero wine cooler and a top-loading microwave by Dacor. The bathrooms are designed by Transit with Waterworks fixtures, a deep soaking tub, herringbone patterned statuary marble and more. The apartment features a Bosch Washer/Dryer, Crestron Home Automation Systems, HVAC plus much more. 15 Renwick is a 31-unit boutique building, designed by ODA-Architecture, featuring amenities such as fitness center and boxing gym, 24-hour doorman, roof deck and a Zen garden designed by the renowned HM White Site Architects. Some pictures courtesy of 302. The building is located on a beautiful and peaceful block, one of only a handful in the city! The building's design, both handsome and bespoke, is inspired by its dynamic location. Nearby restaurants and cafes include David Burke Kitchen, Locanda Verde, Tamarind Tribeca, Marc Forgione, Lupa Osteria Romana, Aquagrill, Pepolino, Mae Mae Caf and Fika. Just a short walk to Hudson River Park!,UNFURNISHED RENTAL Enjoy abundant light radiating from this stunning split 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo at 15 Renwick! Unit 502 features Eastern views with an open flow living room, oversized 8-foot windows throughout and wide plank walnut flooring. The Italian made Poliform kitchen features walnut cabinets with back-painted glass and stainless steel countertops with integrated Foster sink and gas cooktop. Appliances include a Miele refrigerator and oven, a Sub-Zero wine cooler and a top-loading microwave by Dacor. The bathrooms are designed by Transit with Waterworks fixtures, a deep soaking tub, herringbone patterned statuary marble and more. The apartment features a Bosch Washer/Dryer, Crestron Home Automation Systems, HVAC plus much more. 15 Renwick is a 31-unit boutique building, designed by ODA-Architecture, featuring amenities such as fitness center and boxing gym, 24-hour doorman, roof deck and a Zen garden designed by the renowned HM White Site Architects. The building is located on a beautiful and peaceful block, one of only a handful in the city! The building's design, both handsome and bespoke, is inspired by its dynamic location. Nearby restaurants and cafes include David Burke Kitchen, Locanda Verde, Tamarind Tribeca, Marc Forgione, Lupa Osteria Romana, Aquagrill, Pepolino, Mae Mae Caf and Fika. Just a short walk to Hudson River Park!- Pictures courtesy of unit 302

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Renwick Street have any available units?
15 Renwick Street has a unit available for $7,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Renwick Street have?
Some of 15 Renwick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Renwick Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Renwick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Renwick Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Renwick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 Renwick Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 Renwick Street does offer parking.
Does 15 Renwick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Renwick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Renwick Street have a pool?
No, 15 Renwick Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Renwick Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Renwick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Renwick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Renwick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
