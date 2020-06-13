15 Renwick Street

Amenities

UNFURNISHED RENTAL abundant light radiating from this stunning split 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo at 15 Renwick! Unit 502 features Eastern views with an open flow living room, oversized 8-foot windows throughout and wide plank walnut flooring. The Italian made Poliform kitchen features walnut cabinets with back-painted glass and stainless steel countertops with integrated Foster sink and gas cooktop. Appliances include a Miele refrigerator and oven, a Sub-Zero wine cooler and a top-loading microwave by Dacor. The bathrooms are designed by Transit with Waterworks fixtures, a deep soaking tub, herringbone patterned statuary marble and more. The apartment features a Bosch Washer/Dryer, Crestron Home Automation Systems, HVAC plus much more. 15 Renwick is a 31-unit boutique building, designed by ODA-Architecture, featuring amenities such as fitness center and boxing gym, 24-hour doorman, roof deck and a Zen garden designed by the renowned HM White Site Architects. Some pictures courtesy of 302. The building is located on a beautiful and peaceful block, one of only a handful in the city! The building's design, both handsome and bespoke, is inspired by its dynamic location. Nearby restaurants and cafes include David Burke Kitchen, Locanda Verde, Tamarind Tribeca, Marc Forgione, Lupa Osteria Romana, Aquagrill, Pepolino, Mae Mae Caf and Fika. Just a short walk to Hudson River Park!