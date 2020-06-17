All apartments in New York
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:20 AM

15 Park Avenue

15 Park Ave · (212) 381-3329
Location

15 Park Ave, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
Do come see this wonderful one bedroom nestled in the heart of the city. Though centrally located, this quiet home offers a respite from the hustle and bustle. A double closeted foyer welcomes you to the generously sized living room that has a decorative fireplace and large windows. The bedroom has a walk in closet and easily absorbs a king size bed. The generously sized recently renovated kitchen offers plenty of space to get your chef on. 15 Park Avenue is a pre-war, 24 hour doorman building that will win you over in an instant. Central laundry room. 15 Park Ave is a pre-war, 24 hour doorman building designed by the legendary architect Fred F French. The 6 strain is one block away. Also nearby is grocery shopping (Fairway, Trader Joe's) and great dining (Vezzo, Viv, Le Parisienne and more). Both Equinox and NYSC are around the corner. Pets allowed. Walls are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Park Avenue have any available units?
15 Park Avenue has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Park Avenue have?
Some of 15 Park Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 15 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
