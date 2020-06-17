Amenities

Do come see this wonderful one bedroom nestled in the heart of the city. Though centrally located, this quiet home offers a respite from the hustle and bustle. A double closeted foyer welcomes you to the generously sized living room that has a decorative fireplace and large windows. The bedroom has a walk in closet and easily absorbs a king size bed. The generously sized recently renovated kitchen offers plenty of space to get your chef on. 15 Park Avenue is a pre-war, 24 hour doorman building that will win you over in an instant. Central laundry room. 15 Park Ave is a pre-war, 24 hour doorman building designed by the legendary architect Fred F French. The 6 strain is one block away. Also nearby is grocery shopping (Fairway, Trader Joe's) and great dining (Vezzo, Viv, Le Parisienne and more). Both Equinox and NYSC are around the corner. Pets allowed. Walls are not allowed.