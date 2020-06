Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

STUDIO/ AMAZING LOCATION . BTWN 77TH AND 78TH STREET ON 2ND AVE.



* Living Space facing to East



* Separate Large kitchen with all NEW Appliances ( NO DISHWASHER ) with Marble kitchen counter top and New Base Cabinet



* Large Full Bathroom ( New Vanity unit ,Toilet and Medicine Cabinet )



* Large 2 closet space in the living room and the Entrance hall



* laundry is on the same Block.



* 3 flight walk-up.



* High Ceiling and hardwood floor



Rent includes, heat and hot water. oxford652208