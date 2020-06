Amenities

**Please note this apartment underwent a gut renovation and photos will not reflect that***:Apartment Amenities:*-Dishwasher-Huge living area-Gut renovation-South facing-King Size bed-Great closet space-Deco fireplace*:Neighborhood Amenities:*-Phone entry into building-Tree Lined block-Steps to 1, B and C Train*Please note price reflects owner concession of 1 month free- Gross rent is $2345**Please note these photos may be our model unit and reflect of typical finishes and floor plan but actual apartment may differ. Please contact us for video/virtual tour of the actual unit.*