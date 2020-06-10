All apartments in New York
New York, NY
1485 Fifth Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

1485 Fifth Avenue

1485 5th Avenue · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1485 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16-C · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
Central Harlems's finest Condo Property!Three Bedroom and 2 bathrooms luxury home in one of the finest buildings in Central Harlem!!! This home has 3 exposures located adjacent to historic Mount Morris Park. Walking distance to the 2 and 3 express trains, award winning restaurants, Fifth on the Park Condominium features a 24hr attended 40' high art-filled atrium lobby, state of the art gym, heated lap pool with adjacent sun deck, community room with catering kitchen, free wi-fi and adjacent sun/dining deck with gas grills, state of the art gym, playroom attended parking and much more. Pets and guarantors accepted on a case by case basis. Run don't walk to this wonderful!! home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
1485 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1485 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 1485 Fifth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1485 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1485 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1485 Fifth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1485 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1485 Fifth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1485 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1485 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1485 Fifth Avenue has a pool.
Does 1485 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1485 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1485 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
