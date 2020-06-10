1485 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

Central Harlems's finest Condo Property!Three Bedroom and 2 bathrooms luxury home in one of the finest buildings in Central Harlem!!! This home has 3 exposures located adjacent to historic Mount Morris Park. Walking distance to the 2 and 3 express trains, award winning restaurants, Fifth on the Park Condominium features a 24hr attended 40' high art-filled atrium lobby, state of the art gym, heated lap pool with adjacent sun deck, community room with catering kitchen, free wi-fi and adjacent sun/dining deck with gas grills, state of the art gym, playroom attended parking and much more. Pets and guarantors accepted on a case by case basis. Run don't walk to this wonderful!! home.