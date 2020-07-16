All apartments in New York
Find more places like 148 Sullivan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
148 Sullivan Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

148 Sullivan Street

148 Sullivan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

148 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to have PRIVATE outdoor space in Soho! This sizable one bedroom apartment has high tin ceilings and decorative fireplace. Recently renovated kitchen and large bedroom that fits a queen bed with furniture. Private Outdoor Garden in the rear, perfect for grilling and summer entertaining! Amazing Soho location on Sullivan, close to all the best restaurants, shops, and hot-spots! Please note there is a 15% fee associated with this unit, and NO PETS are permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Sullivan Street have any available units?
148 Sullivan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 148 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
148 Sullivan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
No, 148 Sullivan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 148 Sullivan Street offer parking?
No, 148 Sullivan Street does not offer parking.
Does 148 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Sullivan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 148 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 148 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 148 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Sullivan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Sullivan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Sullivan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
Crystal Green
330 West 39th Street
New York, NY 10018
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College