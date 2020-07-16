148 Sullivan Street

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to have PRIVATE outdoor space in Soho! This sizable one bedroom apartment has high tin ceilings and decorative fireplace. Recently renovated kitchen and large bedroom that fits a queen bed with furniture. Private Outdoor Garden in the rear, perfect for grilling and summer entertaining! Amazing Soho location on Sullivan, close to all the best restaurants, shops, and hot-spots! Please note there is a 15% fee associated with this unit, and NO PETS are permitted.