147 Duane Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Perfect Tribeca loft opportunity renovated beautifully! This amazing loft is rarely available! Located in the heart of Tribeca, this apartment is a direct elevator entrance that brings you straight into the living room. The living room is filled with extra tall windows flooding the room with bright light. This is a, spacious two bedroom loft with extra high ceilings, exposed brick, dining area, new gorgeous hardwood floors, closet space, washer/dryer, and central air! This apartment is located in the highly coveted PS234 district, and steps from all the best restaurants and shopping. oxford698700