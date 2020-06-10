All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

147 Duane Street

147 Duane Street · (917) 553-8822
Location

147 Duane Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Perfect Tribeca loft opportunity renovated beautifully! This amazing loft is rarely available! Located in the heart of Tribeca, this apartment is a direct elevator entrance that brings you straight into the living room. The living room is filled with extra tall windows flooding the room with bright light. This is a, spacious two bedroom loft with extra high ceilings, exposed brick, dining area, new gorgeous hardwood floors, closet space, washer/dryer, and central air! This apartment is located in the highly coveted PS234 district, and steps from all the best restaurants and shopping. oxford698700

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Duane Street have any available units?
147 Duane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 147 Duane Street have?
Some of 147 Duane Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Duane Street currently offering any rent specials?
147 Duane Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Duane Street pet-friendly?
No, 147 Duane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 147 Duane Street offer parking?
No, 147 Duane Street does not offer parking.
Does 147 Duane Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147 Duane Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Duane Street have a pool?
No, 147 Duane Street does not have a pool.
Does 147 Duane Street have accessible units?
No, 147 Duane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Duane Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 Duane Street has units with dishwashers.
