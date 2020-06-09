145 Hudson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman media room

Experience spectacular true loft living in this palatial four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom residence in a TriBeCa industrial Art Deco condominium.Spanning more than 3,300-square-feet, this quintessential loft home breathes in stunning light and air thanks to soaring 11-12 foot-tall ceilings and stunning factory windows facing north, east and west. Arrive via a gracious entry gallery, flanked by a powder room and walk-in closet, and take in the great room's breathtaking open-sky views that skim across the rooftops of TriBeCa. Paved in deep-stained wide-plank flooring, this expansive space welcomes luxurious entertaining or peaceful relaxation with plenty of room for spacious dining and living areas plus a large den with built-ins that can easily serve as a media room, playroom or a fourth bedroom, as needs require. The open kitchen accommodates culinary efforts both large and small with acres of cabinetry and sleek counter tops surrounding top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including a six-burner Wolf range, Sub-Zero glass-front refrigerator, two dishwashers and two sinks. A nearby pantry and utility room with service entrance provide even more storage, and the long breakfast bar is the ideal spot for casual dining and conversation.Three luxurious bedrooms occupy line the loft's eastern exposure. Open the motorized shades and awake to beautiful sunrise views in the corner master suite boasting an enviable custom walk-in closet and serene white-on-white en suite bathroom with soaking tub, a huge rain shower and double-sink vanity. At the end of the hall, there's another bedroom suite, and the third bedroom is situated across from the home's third full bathroom and large laundry closet with in-unit washer-dryer. **PLEASE NOTE, THE MASTER BATHROOM WAS GUT RENOVATED. WILL HAVE A VIDEO SOON SHOWING THE NEWLY RENOVATED MASTER BATHROOM. STAY TUNED**Located within the Tribeca West Historic District, The Sky Lofts at 145 West Broadway are set within a stunning 1920s industrial building with ample Art Deco details throughout. Converted to condominium use in 2000, residents of this fine pet-friendly building enjoy 24-hour doorman service and a stunning roof deck with panoramic views. Here, the best of TriBeCa living is right outside your door. Premier dining and nightlife venues line the nearby streets, including Michelin-starred Btard, LoCanda Verde, Mr. Chow, and Atera. SoHo, Hudson Square, Civic Center and FiDi are within easy reach, and nearby Hudson River Park Pier 25 and Pier 26, provides more than 500 acres of waterfront outdoor space and recreation. Transportation options are abundant with A/C/E, 1, N/Q/R/W, J/Z and 6 trains all within reach.