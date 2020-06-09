All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

145 Hudson Street

145 Hudson Street · (212) 941-2560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7B · Avail. now

$22,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
media room
Experience spectacular true loft living in this palatial four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom residence in a TriBeCa industrial Art Deco condominium.Spanning more than 3,300-square-feet, this quintessential loft home breathes in stunning light and air thanks to soaring 11-12 foot-tall ceilings and stunning factory windows facing north, east and west. Arrive via a gracious entry gallery, flanked by a powder room and walk-in closet, and take in the great room's breathtaking open-sky views that skim across the rooftops of TriBeCa. Paved in deep-stained wide-plank flooring, this expansive space welcomes luxurious entertaining or peaceful relaxation with plenty of room for spacious dining and living areas plus a large den with built-ins that can easily serve as a media room, playroom or a fourth bedroom, as needs require. The open kitchen accommodates culinary efforts both large and small with acres of cabinetry and sleek counter tops surrounding top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including a six-burner Wolf range, Sub-Zero glass-front refrigerator, two dishwashers and two sinks. A nearby pantry and utility room with service entrance provide even more storage, and the long breakfast bar is the ideal spot for casual dining and conversation.Three luxurious bedrooms occupy line the loft's eastern exposure. Open the motorized shades and awake to beautiful sunrise views in the corner master suite boasting an enviable custom walk-in closet and serene white-on-white en suite bathroom with soaking tub, a huge rain shower and double-sink vanity. At the end of the hall, there's another bedroom suite, and the third bedroom is situated across from the home's third full bathroom and large laundry closet with in-unit washer-dryer. **PLEASE NOTE, THE MASTER BATHROOM WAS GUT RENOVATED. WILL HAVE A VIDEO SOON SHOWING THE NEWLY RENOVATED MASTER BATHROOM. STAY TUNED**Located within the Tribeca West Historic District, The Sky Lofts at 145 West Broadway are set within a stunning 1920s industrial building with ample Art Deco details throughout. Converted to condominium use in 2000, residents of this fine pet-friendly building enjoy 24-hour doorman service and a stunning roof deck with panoramic views. Here, the best of TriBeCa living is right outside your door. Premier dining and nightlife venues line the nearby streets, including Michelin-starred Btard, LoCanda Verde, Mr. Chow, and Atera. SoHo, Hudson Square, Civic Center and FiDi are within easy reach, and nearby Hudson River Park Pier 25 and Pier 26, provides more than 500 acres of waterfront outdoor space and recreation. Transportation options are abundant with A/C/E, 1, N/Q/R/W, J/Z and 6 trains all within reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Hudson Street have any available units?
145 Hudson Street has a unit available for $22,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Hudson Street have?
Some of 145 Hudson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 Hudson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Hudson Street is pet friendly.
Does 145 Hudson Street offer parking?
No, 145 Hudson Street does not offer parking.
Does 145 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Hudson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 145 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 145 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Hudson Street has units with dishwashers.
