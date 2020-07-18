145 Duane Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities

Rarely available two bedroom plus home office/convertible 3-bedroom loft in the heart of TriBeCa! You will love entertaining in the glorious, south-facing great room and cooking in the open, oversized chef's kitchen replete with Bosch and GE Profile appliances, endless granite countertops and storage space plus ample breakfast bar.



The king-sized master suite offers a wall of windows, en-suite bath and extensive closets. There is a second queen bedroom and full bathroom plus a home office that could easily be a convertible third bedroom or cozy den. Extensive built-ins and closets throughout and in-unit washer/dryer make this the perfect home.



This sponsor apartment offers an easy approval process and no board package required.



This boutique building is situated in the heart of TriBeCa with easy access to the city's finest dining, shopping, parks, schools and convenient to all transportation right out your door!