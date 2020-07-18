All apartments in New York
145 Duane Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

145 Duane Street

145 Duane Street · (646) 613-2642
New York
Tribeca
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Luxury Places
Location

145 Duane Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-FLR · Avail. now

$8,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Rarely available two bedroom plus home office/convertible 3-bedroom loft in the heart of TriBeCa! You will love entertaining in the glorious, south-facing great room and cooking in the open, oversized chef's kitchen replete with Bosch and GE Profile appliances, endless granite countertops and storage space plus ample breakfast bar.

The king-sized master suite offers a wall of windows, en-suite bath and extensive closets. There is a second queen bedroom and full bathroom plus a home office that could easily be a convertible third bedroom or cozy den. Extensive built-ins and closets throughout and in-unit washer/dryer make this the perfect home.

This sponsor apartment offers an easy approval process and no board package required.

This boutique building is situated in the heart of TriBeCa with easy access to the city's finest dining, shopping, parks, schools and convenient to all transportation right out your door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Duane Street have any available units?
145 Duane Street has a unit available for $8,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 145 Duane Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 Duane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Duane Street pet-friendly?
No, 145 Duane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 145 Duane Street offer parking?
No, 145 Duane Street does not offer parking.
Does 145 Duane Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Duane Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Duane Street have a pool?
No, 145 Duane Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 Duane Street have accessible units?
No, 145 Duane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Duane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Duane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Duane Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Duane Street does not have units with air conditioning.
