145 1st Avenue

Amenities
LARGE FURNISHED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH A PRIVATE PATIO - EVERYTHING INCLUDED
APARTMENT FOR RENT - WEEKLY: $1,000 OR MONTH TO MONTH: $3,800
● Apartment is available immediately - just bring your luggage!
● Prime East Village location East 7th St & 1st Ave
● Walking distance Union Square, close to the 6 and L Trains, shopping, restaurants & more!
● Spacious true 2 Bedroom apartment with large rooms and windows and a living room
● Only 1 flight up
● Everything included: utilities (Electricity, Internet, Heat and Hot water), Internet, Netflix, Roku with Sling TV
● Both 2 Bedrooms are furnished. Rooms have: Queen size very comfortable memory foam bed, the living room has a sofa bed, large build in closet, bed stand with a lamp (EXACTLY AS ON THE PICTURES)
● Laundry downstairs - across the street
● Bed linens, and towels are included
● Fully Equipped Kitchen: oven, stove, refrigerator. We also provide cookware, glasses, plates, etc.
● Surrounded by the best restaurants, nightlife and cafeterias
● Size: ~800 square feet
Looking for
● Quiet,Considerate, Considerate, Respectful Renters
● Professionals
● Non-smokers
● No drugs, no parties, no pets
● Music cannot be played out loud in the apartment
● Quiet hours are after 9pm, including weekends.
Requirements
● Rent + Security deposit (1x months rent)
● Currently Employed
Contact
PLEASE EMAIL and in the email specify:
● Move-in date
● The reason youre looking to rent a room
● What do you do for work?