Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:28 PM

145 1st Avenue

145 1st Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
LARGE FURNISHED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH A PRIVATE PATIO - EVERYTHING INCLUDED

APARTMENT FOR RENT - WEEKLY: $1,000 OR MONTH TO MONTH: $3,800
&#9679; Apartment is available immediately - just bring your luggage!
&#9679; Prime East Village location East 7th St & 1st Ave
&#9679; Walking distance Union Square, close to the 6 and L Trains, shopping, restaurants & more!
&#9679; Spacious true 2 Bedroom apartment with large rooms and windows and a living room
&#9679; Only 1 flight up
&#9679; Everything included: utilities (Electricity, Internet, Heat and Hot water), Internet, Netflix, Roku with Sling TV
&#9679; Both 2 Bedrooms are furnished. Rooms have: Queen size very comfortable memory foam bed, the living room has a sofa bed, large build in closet, bed stand with a lamp (EXACTLY AS ON THE PICTURES)
&#9679; Laundry downstairs - across the street
&#9679; Bed linens, and towels are included
&#9679; Fully Equipped Kitchen: oven, stove, refrigerator. We also provide cookware, glasses, plates, etc.
&#9679; Surrounded by the best restaurants, nightlife and cafeterias
&#9679; Size: ~800 square feet

Looking for
&#9679; Quiet,Considerate, Considerate, Respectful Renters
&#9679; Professionals
&#9679; Non-smokers
&#9679; No drugs, no parties, no pets
&#9679; Music cannot be played out loud in the apartment
&#9679; Quiet hours are after 9pm, including weekends.

Requirements
&#9679; Rent + Security deposit (1x months rent)
&#9679; Currently Employed

Contact
PLEASE EMAIL and in the email specify:
&#9679; Move-in date
&#9679; The reason youre looking to rent a room
&#9679; What do you do for work?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 1st Avenue have any available units?
145 1st Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 1st Avenue have?
Some of 145 1st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
145 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 145 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 145 1st Avenue offer parking?
No, 145 1st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 145 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 145 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 145 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 145 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 145 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
