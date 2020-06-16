145 1st Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony some paid utils internet access furnished range oven

LARGE FURNISHED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH A PRIVATE PATIO - EVERYTHING INCLUDED



APARTMENT FOR RENT - WEEKLY: $1,000 OR MONTH TO MONTH: $3,800

● Apartment is available immediately - just bring your luggage!

● Prime East Village location East 7th St & 1st Ave

● Walking distance Union Square, close to the 6 and L Trains, shopping, restaurants & more!

● Spacious true 2 Bedroom apartment with large rooms and windows and a living room

● Only 1 flight up

● Everything included: utilities (Electricity, Internet, Heat and Hot water), Internet, Netflix, Roku with Sling TV

● Both 2 Bedrooms are furnished. Rooms have: Queen size very comfortable memory foam bed, the living room has a sofa bed, large build in closet, bed stand with a lamp (EXACTLY AS ON THE PICTURES)

● Laundry downstairs - across the street

● Bed linens, and towels are included

● Fully Equipped Kitchen: oven, stove, refrigerator. We also provide cookware, glasses, plates, etc.

● Surrounded by the best restaurants, nightlife and cafeterias

● Size: ~800 square feet



Looking for

● Quiet,Considerate, Considerate, Respectful Renters

● Professionals

● Non-smokers

● No drugs, no parties, no pets

● Music cannot be played out loud in the apartment

● Quiet hours are after 9pm, including weekends.



Requirements

● Rent + Security deposit (1x months rent)

● Currently Employed



Contact

PLEASE EMAIL and in the email specify:

● Move-in date

● The reason youre looking to rent a room

● What do you do for work?