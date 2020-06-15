All apartments in New York
143 West 4th Street
143 West 4th Street

143 West 4th Street · (646) 382-7378
Location

143 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-R · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rarely available three bedroom in the heart of Greenwich Village! Renovated and sunny apartment with three queen size bedrooms with windows and closets in each room, sizable living room, exposed brick, washer+dryer, high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counter, and custom cabinets. Located steps from Washington Square Park, the West 4th Street subway and the West Village.,Completely renovated three bedroom apartment in the heart of Greenwich Village. Located in an immaculate building, steps away from the West 4th Street train station and Washington Square Park. The apartment has a washer/dryer, new hardwood floors, large open kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, dishwasher, granite countertops, custom kitchen cabinets, exposed brick, and great closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 West 4th Street have any available units?
143 West 4th Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 West 4th Street have?
Some of 143 West 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 West 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
143 West 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 West 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 143 West 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 143 West 4th Street offer parking?
No, 143 West 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 143 West 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 West 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 West 4th Street have a pool?
No, 143 West 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 143 West 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 143 West 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 143 West 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 West 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
