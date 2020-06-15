143 West 4th Street

Amenities

Rarely available three bedroom in the heart of Greenwich Village! Renovated and sunny apartment with three queen size bedrooms with windows and closets in each room, sizable living room, exposed brick, washer+dryer, high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counter, and custom cabinets. Located steps from Washington Square Park, the West 4th Street subway and the West Village.,Completely renovated three bedroom apartment in the heart of Greenwich Village. Located in an immaculate building, steps away from the West 4th Street train station and Washington Square Park. The apartment has a washer/dryer, new hardwood floors, large open kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, dishwasher, granite countertops, custom kitchen cabinets, exposed brick, and great closet space.