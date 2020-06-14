All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:17 AM

143 Avenue B

143 Avenue B · (212) 838-3700
Location

143 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
Just beside Tompkins Square Park, this massive loft home with direct Southern exposure available for rent. Located in the Historic and highly coveted Christodora House, with a 24-hour doorman, full-time super, elevator, and laundry on each floor. The apartment boasts 14ft ceilings, three over-sized closets, and historic charm galore. With a newly renovated bathroom and kitchen featuring a five burner gas stove, wine refrigerator, and a dishwasher this space is made for entertaining. The bonus upper loft space features an enormous walk-in closet and a large area for work/play/relaxing/living that leaves one feeling the breadth of the scope and size of the space. Trader Joes and Target both a few minutes walk at 14th St. And Avenue A, hundreds and hundreds of Mom and Pop local businesses that give this section of the East Village it's distinctive and original flavor. L train nearby.Live work allowed. Pet friendly. Bikeroom in building.Virtual tour: https://bit.ly/2Aw2ySiVideo: https://bit.ly/3eFLeZWCondominium board fees and broker commissions apply.Please contact me today for more information or to secure this amazing home right away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Avenue B have any available units?
143 Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 Avenue B have?
Some of 143 Avenue B's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
143 Avenue B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Avenue B pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 Avenue B is pet friendly.
Does 143 Avenue B offer parking?
No, 143 Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 143 Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Avenue B have a pool?
No, 143 Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 143 Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 143 Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Avenue B has units with dishwashers.
