143 Avenue B

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets elevator doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator

Just beside Tompkins Square Park, this massive loft home with direct Southern exposure available for rent. Located in the Historic and highly coveted Christodora House, with a 24-hour doorman, full-time super, elevator, and laundry on each floor. The apartment boasts 14ft ceilings, three over-sized closets, and historic charm galore. With a newly renovated bathroom and kitchen featuring a five burner gas stove, wine refrigerator, and a dishwasher this space is made for entertaining. The bonus upper loft space features an enormous walk-in closet and a large area for work/play/relaxing/living that leaves one feeling the breadth of the scope and size of the space. Trader Joes and Target both a few minutes walk at 14th St. And Avenue A, hundreds and hundreds of Mom and Pop local businesses that give this section of the East Village it's distinctive and original flavor. L train nearby.Live work allowed. Pet friendly. Bikeroom in building.Virtual tour: https://bit.ly/2Aw2ySiVideo: https://bit.ly/3eFLeZWCondominium board fees and broker commissions apply.Please contact me today for more information or to secure this amazing home right away.