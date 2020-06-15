All apartments in New York
142 Sullivan Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

142 Sullivan Street

142 Sullivan Street · (646) 688-6627
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

142 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Contact us to request a Video!
Easy & Flexible Application process.

This queen-sized one bedroom unit is located in the heart of Soho and features high ceilings, hardwood floors, closet with overhead storage space. The renovated pullman-style kitchen consists of stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), granite counter tops, and the bathroom includes marble finishes and large glass stall shower. The unit also captures great light via southern exposure.
Property is within close proximity to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, shopping, and subway lines (6,1,N,R,C,E).

The landlord allows pets and out-of-state Guarantors.
Advertised rent is net effective rate with one month free on a 13 month lease. Gross rent is $3,055..,**NO FEE**

*OPEN HOUSE: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10TH, 5:30PM-7PM - CALL KIREO at 347-601-8998*
*OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 13TH, 11:30AM-1PM - CALL KIREO at 347-601-8998*

*(Photos of similar unit in building) - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*

This queen-sized one bedroom unit is located in the heart of Soho and features high ceilings, hardwood floors, closet with overhead storage space. The renovated pullman-style kitchen consists of new stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), granite counter tops, and the bathroom includes marble finishes and large glass stall shower. The unit also captures great light via southern exposure.

The landlord allows pets, and out-of-state Guarantors. Property is within close proximity to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, shopping, and subway lines (6,1,N,R,C,E).

Call, text, or email to schedule a showing!

*RENT ADVERTISED IS THE NET EFFECTIVE (after last month free on a 12 month lease) Gross rent is $3,000*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Sullivan Street have any available units?
142 Sullivan Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 Sullivan Street have?
Some of 142 Sullivan Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 Sullivan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 Sullivan Street is pet friendly.
Does 142 Sullivan Street offer parking?
No, 142 Sullivan Street does not offer parking.
Does 142 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Sullivan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 142 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 142 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Sullivan Street has units with dishwashers.
