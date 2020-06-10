All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

14 West 14th Street

14 West 14th Street · (646) 387-6606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
doorman
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
lobby
Location, Location, Location. Residence 4B is a large one bedroom with home office and is truly at the crossroads of Greenwich Village, Flatiron, Union Square and Chelsea. This great corner apartment has floor to ceiling windows, 10 ft. ceilings, private balcony, an open chef's kitchen with Viking stove, Leiberh refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher, central heating and AC, as well as Washer/Dryer in the unit.

14 West 14th Street has a beautiful lobby with the security of a part-time doorman. Close to all major transportation, Union Square, Whole Foods Market and Fifth Avenue. Sorry no pets allowed. Need 24 hour notice to show. Available for June 1st or shortly there after.,this one bedroom with home office is truly at the crossroads of Greenwich Village, Flatiron, Union Square and Chelsea. This great corner apartment has floor to ceiling windows, 10 ft. ceilings, private balcony, an open chef's kitchen with Viking stove, Leiberh refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher, central heating and AC, as well as Washer/Dryer in the unit. Sorry no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 West 14th Street have any available units?
14 West 14th Street has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 West 14th Street have?
Some of 14 West 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 West 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 14 West 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 14 West 14th Street offer parking?
No, 14 West 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 14 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 West 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 14 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 14 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 West 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
