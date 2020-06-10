Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities doorman lobby

Location, Location, Location. Residence 4B is a large one bedroom with home office and is truly at the crossroads of Greenwich Village, Flatiron, Union Square and Chelsea. This great corner apartment has floor to ceiling windows, 10 ft. ceilings, private balcony, an open chef's kitchen with Viking stove, Leiberh refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher, central heating and AC, as well as Washer/Dryer in the unit.



14 West 14th Street has a beautiful lobby with the security of a part-time doorman. Close to all major transportation, Union Square, Whole Foods Market and Fifth Avenue. Sorry no pets allowed. Need 24 hour notice to show. Available for June 1st or shortly there after.