All apartments in New York
Find more places like 139 Norfolk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
139 Norfolk Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

139 Norfolk Street

139 Norfolk Street · (408) 420-5710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

139 Norfolk Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom in PRIME Lower East Side Location Norfolk and Rivington - Furnished

Apartment is entirely renovated including a new bathroom and top of the range appliances in the kitchen. Features include open plan kitchen / living space, exposed brick, gas range with double burner, Fisher Paykel dishwasher, CeasarStone countertop & breakfast bar, 20' deep sink, Summit Fridge and Freezer, Sephyr venting to the exterior. Bathroom includes Hansgrohe rain shower and convenient storage. Lutron LED lights across all rooms with can be controlled via app or Alexa.

Ample storage throughout; including under breakfast bar, two built in closets and overhead storage in the bedroom.
The apartment is on a very quiet block, while being close to all the hot spots in the Lower East Side as well 1 block away from F, J, Z , M Subway trains. Close to the new Essex Market, Union Market, Whole Foods, Equinox, Ludlow Hotel, Clinton Street, Katz etc.. Short walk to Soho, Houston Street and East Village.

Long term tenant ideally. Apartment is two floor walkup.

Apartment would ideally come furnished (although negotiable). Furnishings includes: AC Unit, Queen Size Bed, Macy's Couch (upgrade from the one in the pictures), coffee table, bar stools, 60' Samsung LED, CB2 Shelf, bedroom dressers, pull-down blackout shades for bedroom windows. No laundry in the building but trusted laundromat is half a block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Norfolk Street have any available units?
139 Norfolk Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Norfolk Street have?
Some of 139 Norfolk Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Norfolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
139 Norfolk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Norfolk Street pet-friendly?
No, 139 Norfolk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 139 Norfolk Street offer parking?
No, 139 Norfolk Street does not offer parking.
Does 139 Norfolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Norfolk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Norfolk Street have a pool?
No, 139 Norfolk Street does not have a pool.
Does 139 Norfolk Street have accessible units?
No, 139 Norfolk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Norfolk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Norfolk Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 139 Norfolk Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Pavilion
500 East 77th Street
New York, NY 10162
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
Tribeca Bridge Tower
450 North End Avenue
New York, NY 10282
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity