139 Norfolk Street

1 Bedroom in PRIME Lower East Side Location Norfolk and Rivington - Furnished



Apartment is entirely renovated including a new bathroom and top of the range appliances in the kitchen. Features include open plan kitchen / living space, exposed brick, gas range with double burner, Fisher Paykel dishwasher, CeasarStone countertop & breakfast bar, 20' deep sink, Summit Fridge and Freezer, Sephyr venting to the exterior. Bathroom includes Hansgrohe rain shower and convenient storage. Lutron LED lights across all rooms with can be controlled via app or Alexa.



Ample storage throughout; including under breakfast bar, two built in closets and overhead storage in the bedroom.

The apartment is on a very quiet block, while being close to all the hot spots in the Lower East Side as well 1 block away from F, J, Z , M Subway trains. Close to the new Essex Market, Union Market, Whole Foods, Equinox, Ludlow Hotel, Clinton Street, Katz etc.. Short walk to Soho, Houston Street and East Village.



Long term tenant ideally. Apartment is two floor walkup.



Apartment would ideally come furnished (although negotiable). Furnishings includes: AC Unit, Queen Size Bed, Macy's Couch (upgrade from the one in the pictures), coffee table, bar stools, 60' Samsung LED, CB2 Shelf, bedroom dressers, pull-down blackout shades for bedroom windows. No laundry in the building but trusted laundromat is half a block away.