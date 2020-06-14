All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:06 AM

138 East 112th Street

138 E 112th St · (917) 751-1176
138 E 112th St, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
rent controlled
This building is part of a middle income housing program. Income and occupancy limits apply. See below for details.*This modern building features stylish living in East Harlem. Located on a quiet block at 112th street between Lexington and Park Avenues, the building is conveniently located just steps to Central Park and to the subway and bus lines.Apt 6-F is a spacious 1 bedroom apartment and is well maintained with contemporary features including:- Updated Kitchen ( Stainless steel appliances inc. a dishwasher)- Updated Bathroom- King sized Master Bedroom with a large walk in closet.- Dining Area- Hardwood floorsThe building also features a live in super, card operated laundry room, and outdoor courtyard for residents.Pets accepted on a case by case basis.Heat, hot water, and cooking gas included in the rent* This is a rent stabilized building and part of a middle income housing program.- Maximum of 2 occupants for a One Bedroom.- Household income must show at least 35 x the rent, but shall not exceed $160,000 for the household.- Must have strong credit- City application can take 2-4 weeks for approval from the time it is submitted.Contact us to schedule a tour of the apartment. ASHE54587

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 138 East 112th Street have any available units?
138 East 112th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 East 112th Street have?
Some of 138 East 112th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 East 112th Street currently offering any rent specials?
138 East 112th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 East 112th Street pet-friendly?
No, 138 East 112th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 138 East 112th Street offer parking?
No, 138 East 112th Street does not offer parking.
Does 138 East 112th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 East 112th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 East 112th Street have a pool?
No, 138 East 112th Street does not have a pool.
Does 138 East 112th Street have accessible units?
No, 138 East 112th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 138 East 112th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 East 112th Street has units with dishwashers.
