138 East 112th Street

This building is part of a middle income housing program. Income and occupancy limits apply. See below for details.*This modern building features stylish living in East Harlem. Located on a quiet block at 112th street between Lexington and Park Avenues, the building is conveniently located just steps to Central Park and to the subway and bus lines.Apt 6-F is a spacious 1 bedroom apartment and is well maintained with contemporary features including:- Updated Kitchen ( Stainless steel appliances inc. a dishwasher)- Updated Bathroom- King sized Master Bedroom with a large walk in closet.- Dining Area- Hardwood floorsThe building also features a live in super, card operated laundry room, and outdoor courtyard for residents.Pets accepted on a case by case basis.Heat, hot water, and cooking gas included in the rent* This is a rent stabilized building and part of a middle income housing program.- Maximum of 2 occupants for a One Bedroom.- Household income must show at least 35 x the rent, but shall not exceed $160,000 for the household.- Must have strong credit- City application can take 2-4 weeks for approval from the time it is submitted.Contact us to schedule a tour of the apartment. ASHE54587