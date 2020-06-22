All apartments in New York
Find more places like 135 Christopher Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
135 Christopher Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

135 Christopher Street

135 Christopher Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

135 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
West Village stunner. Brand new 1 bedroom w W/D, Elevator. Be the first to live in this 100% brand new 1 bedroom on Christopher street. With high end Condo finishes apartment makes the perfect home. Elegant smart and practical layout design featuring large bedroom and an open kitchen with state of the art stainless steel appliances and modern finishes. Open living room and high ceilings. You have a private Washer / Dryer in unit. Sleek white tile bathroom with custom lighting and recessed lighting throughout. Customized closet space. Located at a low rise Pre-War elevator building just minutes from everything: Path train, 1 train, River biking / running path, fine dining, , art, shops, city's exciting nightlife and so much more. Vacancy is very rare in this building. bond1628349

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Christopher Street have any available units?
135 Christopher Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Christopher Street have?
Some of 135 Christopher Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Christopher Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 Christopher Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Christopher Street pet-friendly?
No, 135 Christopher Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 135 Christopher Street offer parking?
No, 135 Christopher Street does not offer parking.
Does 135 Christopher Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Christopher Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Christopher Street have a pool?
No, 135 Christopher Street does not have a pool.
Does 135 Christopher Street have accessible units?
No, 135 Christopher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Christopher Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Christopher Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College