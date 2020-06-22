135 Christopher Street

Amenities

West Village stunner. Brand new 1 bedroom w W/D, Elevator. Be the first to live in this 100% brand new 1 bedroom on Christopher street. With high end Condo finishes apartment makes the perfect home. Elegant smart and practical layout design featuring large bedroom and an open kitchen with state of the art stainless steel appliances and modern finishes. Open living room and high ceilings. You have a private Washer / Dryer in unit. Sleek white tile bathroom with custom lighting and recessed lighting throughout. Customized closet space. Located at a low rise Pre-War elevator building just minutes from everything: Path train, 1 train, River biking / running path, fine dining, , art, shops, city's exciting nightlife and so much more. Vacancy is very rare in this building. bond1628349