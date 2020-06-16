1345 Amsterdam Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

2 bedroom apartment with two marble bathrooms, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with dishwasher and wine cooler. Accented by exposed brick, high ceilings, and hardwood floors.Conveniently located near Columbia University, Riverside Drive Park, and Fairway with quick access to the uptown and downtown busses and a short walk to the 1, A, B, C, D trains.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN6750