1345 Amsterdam Ave
1345 Amsterdam Ave

1345 Amsterdam Avenue · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1345 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Manhattanville

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedroom apartment with two marble bathrooms, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with dishwasher and wine cooler. Accented by exposed brick, high ceilings, and hardwood floors.Conveniently located near Columbia University, Riverside Drive Park, and Fairway with quick access to the uptown and downtown busses and a short walk to the 1, A, B, C, D trains.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN6750

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Amsterdam Ave have any available units?
1345 Amsterdam Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1345 Amsterdam Ave have?
Some of 1345 Amsterdam Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Amsterdam Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Amsterdam Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Amsterdam Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1345 Amsterdam Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1345 Amsterdam Ave offer parking?
No, 1345 Amsterdam Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1345 Amsterdam Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1345 Amsterdam Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Amsterdam Ave have a pool?
No, 1345 Amsterdam Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Amsterdam Ave have accessible units?
No, 1345 Amsterdam Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Amsterdam Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 Amsterdam Ave has units with dishwashers.
