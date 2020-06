Amenities

Advertise rent its net effective after one month concessionGross rent its $1900 *BEAUTIFUL LARGE ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT FT GEORGE COMPLETELY RENOVATEDThis apartment can also be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask me for more information on Rhino.Location: Fort George and 193rdTHE APARTMENT:* Spacious and Sunny Layout* Hardwood Floors- Separated kitchen* Stainless Steel Appliances- Dishwasher and Microwave* Large Bedroom* Tons of Closet Space* PETS: Okay* Nearest Train: 1 at 191st StreetIncome forty times the rent and good creditDont miss this opportunity, units its a real one bedroom not partitions or conversions * Bruma1069