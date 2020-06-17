Amenities

Video walkthrough of the entire apartment available upon request.



Welcome to your beautiful, full-floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a low density building in the most desirable neighborhood in NYC.



Apartment Features:

- In unit laundry

- Central AC & heat

- Renovated chef's kitchen with dishwasher, wine cooler, and stainless steel appliances

- Charming finishes; hardwood floors & tin ceilings

- 2 bedrooms with abundant closet space

- Could use one bedroom as a large home office

- 2 gorgeous bathrooms with a steam shower and soaking tub

- Sun flooded living room with ample space for entertaining



Building Features:

- Located on the nexus of Soho, Noho, Greenwich Village, and the West Village

- 3 blocks from Washington Square Park

- Nearby restaurants include Carbone, Blue Ribbon Sushi, Dante NYC, Dominique Ansel, and more

- Nearby subway lines include the 1/A/C/E/B/D/F/M/6.

- Boutique 3 unit walk-up building



*Photo with stainless steel refrigerator reflects the current kitchen,Residence 3 at 132 West Houston Street is a floor through FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in a boutique, 3-unit building. Completely renovated with a chef's kitchen, tin ceilings, and charming details, this is a rare find in a prime location. AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH TERM AND LONGER.



The South-facing kitchen and dining room opens to the spacious living room and offers excellent entertaining space. Both bedrooms face North, providing quiet privacy. The master bedroom boasts an en suite bathroom with a deep soaking tub while the guest bathroom features a steam shower. Additionally, there is an in-unit washer/dryer.



Thoughtful details paired with an efficient layout, this home is perfect Downtown chic. Located above the hot spot Miss Lilly's and steps to SoHo, NoHo, and Greenwich Village.