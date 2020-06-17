All apartments in New York
Find more places like 132 West Houston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
132 West Houston Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

132 West Houston Street

132 West Houston Street · (415) 218-0151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

132 West Houston Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Video walkthrough of the entire apartment available upon request.

Welcome to your beautiful, full-floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a low density building in the most desirable neighborhood in NYC.

Apartment Features:
- In unit laundry
- Central AC & heat
- Renovated chef's kitchen with dishwasher, wine cooler, and stainless steel appliances
- Charming finishes; hardwood floors & tin ceilings
- 2 bedrooms with abundant closet space
- Could use one bedroom as a large home office
- 2 gorgeous bathrooms with a steam shower and soaking tub
- Sun flooded living room with ample space for entertaining

Building Features:
- Located on the nexus of Soho, Noho, Greenwich Village, and the West Village
- 3 blocks from Washington Square Park
- Nearby restaurants include Carbone, Blue Ribbon Sushi, Dante NYC, Dominique Ansel, and more
- Nearby subway lines include the 1/A/C/E/B/D/F/M/6.
- Boutique 3 unit walk-up building

*Photo with stainless steel refrigerator reflects the current kitchen,Residence 3 at 132 West Houston Street is a floor through FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in a boutique, 3-unit building. Completely renovated with a chef's kitchen, tin ceilings, and charming details, this is a rare find in a prime location. AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH TERM AND LONGER.

The South-facing kitchen and dining room opens to the spacious living room and offers excellent entertaining space. Both bedrooms face North, providing quiet privacy. The master bedroom boasts an en suite bathroom with a deep soaking tub while the guest bathroom features a steam shower. Additionally, there is an in-unit washer/dryer.

Thoughtful details paired with an efficient layout, this home is perfect Downtown chic. Located above the hot spot Miss Lilly's and steps to SoHo, NoHo, and Greenwich Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 West Houston Street have any available units?
132 West Houston Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 West Houston Street have?
Some of 132 West Houston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 West Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 West Houston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 West Houston Street pet-friendly?
No, 132 West Houston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 132 West Houston Street offer parking?
No, 132 West Houston Street does not offer parking.
Does 132 West Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 West Houston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 West Houston Street have a pool?
No, 132 West Houston Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 West Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 132 West Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 West Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 West Houston Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 132 West Houston Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity