132 East 16th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex apartment conveniently located in Gramercy Park. The open kitchen, spacious living and dining room creates a space that is perfect for entertaining. Each of the two bedrooms, located on the upper level, have ample closet space. Other key features in the apartment include a washer and dryer, dishwasher, oak floors, 10' ceilings, storage space and a video intercom.



Conveniently located minutes away from Union Square, Stuyvesant Square, world class shopping and excellent local dining options. Trader Joe's and Wholefoods Market is nearby as well. Abundant transportation options found within the vicinity include M1, M2, M3, M14 buses and the 4-5-6-L-N-Q-R trains at the Union Square Station.