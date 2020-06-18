All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

132 East 16th Street

132 East 16th Street · (917) 817-0177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 East 16th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-F · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex apartment conveniently located in Gramercy Park. The open kitchen, spacious living and dining room creates a space that is perfect for entertaining. Each of the two bedrooms, located on the upper level, have ample closet space. Other key features in the apartment include a washer and dryer, dishwasher, oak floors, 10' ceilings, storage space and a video intercom.

Conveniently located minutes away from Union Square, Stuyvesant Square, world class shopping and excellent local dining options. Trader Joe's and Wholefoods Market is nearby as well. Abundant transportation options found within the vicinity include M1, M2, M3, M14 buses and the 4-5-6-L-N-Q-R trains at the Union Square Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 East 16th Street have any available units?
132 East 16th Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 132 East 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 East 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 East 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 132 East 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 132 East 16th Street offer parking?
No, 132 East 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 132 East 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 East 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 East 16th Street have a pool?
No, 132 East 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 East 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 132 East 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 East 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 East 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 East 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 East 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
