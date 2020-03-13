130 West 30th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets doorman bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

Come and live in the Cass Gilbert, a landmarked, prewar, luxury boutique condominium designed by the renowned architect Cass Gilbert, of Woolworth Building fame. The building has intimate floors of just 2 to 3 apartments each and offers doorman service 7 days a week. This 1600 square foot, spacious loft offers 11 feet high beamed ceilings and 4 inch wide, redone hardwood floors throughout the residence. Expansive picture windows offer abundant light throughout the day, with custom Shade Store window treatments included. The master bedroom has both north and west exposures and a luxurious, marble en-suite windowed master bathroom with deep soaking tub and separate shower. The generously proportioned living/dining room leads to an open chef's kitchen with pantry, ready for entertaining with copious marble counters and stainless appliances. Abundant closet space throughout the residence includes a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom in the home office. Apartment is complete with its own washer/dryer. The building is located near all major transportation, Hudson Yards, Madison Square Park, Eataly and the High Line entrance on West 30th Street.