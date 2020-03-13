All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

130 West 30th Street

130 West 30th Street · (212) 444-7927
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 West 30th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7A · Avail. now

$7,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
doorman
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Come and live in the Cass Gilbert, a landmarked, prewar, luxury boutique condominium designed by the renowned architect Cass Gilbert, of Woolworth Building fame. The building has intimate floors of just 2 to 3 apartments each and offers doorman service 7 days a week. This 1600 square foot, spacious loft offers 11 feet high beamed ceilings and 4 inch wide, redone hardwood floors throughout the residence. Expansive picture windows offer abundant light throughout the day, with custom Shade Store window treatments included. The master bedroom has both north and west exposures and a luxurious, marble en-suite windowed master bathroom with deep soaking tub and separate shower. The generously proportioned living/dining room leads to an open chef's kitchen with pantry, ready for entertaining with copious marble counters and stainless appliances. Abundant closet space throughout the residence includes a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom in the home office. Apartment is complete with its own washer/dryer. The building is located near all major transportation, Hudson Yards, Madison Square Park, Eataly and the High Line entrance on West 30th Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 West 30th Street have any available units?
130 West 30th Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 West 30th Street have?
Some of 130 West 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 West 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 West 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 West 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 130 West 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 130 West 30th Street offer parking?
No, 130 West 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 130 West 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 West 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 West 30th Street have a pool?
No, 130 West 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 West 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 130 West 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 West 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 West 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
