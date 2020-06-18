Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated gym elevator

130 Fulton Street Condominium is a Pre-war residential boutique condo conversion on the Southwest corner of Nassau Street. The original Renaissance Revival architecture was designed by De Lemos & Cordes in 1893, who went on to design the famed Macys Herald Square building. In 2005, Koeppel Companies and Architect Elliot Vilkas re-imagined the former office building into 21 residential condominium units, adding three new floors were added to the original structure. Each unit is unique with spacious, flexible floor plans. lsr263367