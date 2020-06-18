All apartments in New York
130 Fulton Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

130 Fulton Street

130 Fulton Street · (516) 289-1649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 Fulton Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
130 Fulton Street Condominium is a Pre-war residential boutique condo conversion on the Southwest corner of Nassau Street. The original Renaissance Revival architecture was designed by De Lemos & Cordes in 1893, who went on to design the famed Macys Herald Square building. In 2005, Koeppel Companies and Architect Elliot Vilkas re-imagined the former office building into 21 residential condominium units, adding three new floors were added to the original structure. Each unit is unique with spacious, flexible floor plans. lsr263367

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Fulton Street have any available units?
130 Fulton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Fulton Street have?
Some of 130 Fulton Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 130 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 130 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 130 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 130 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 130 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 130 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Fulton Street has units with dishwashers.
