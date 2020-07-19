13 West 9th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime Greenwich Village stunner with PRIVATE LANDSCAPED GARDEN!

Meticulously renovated HUGE One Bedroom Floor Through on Beautiful West 9th Street - the HEART of Greenwich Villages Gold Coast. Central AC, Wood Burning Fireplace, Private Entrance, Polished Concrete Floors, Eat in Kitchen, Large Living Room with built in bookshelves, separate home office, Large Master Bedroom Suite, custom lighting, wired for Sonos, in unit washer/dryer, South & North Exposure and a Lovely Private Planted Garden complete this very rare and distinguished offering. Pet Friendly and available May 15th / June 1st. Please call to schedule a private viewing.