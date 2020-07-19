All apartments in New York
Find more places like 13 West 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
13 West 9th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM

13 West 9th Street

13 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

13 West 9th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime Greenwich Village stunner with PRIVATE LANDSCAPED GARDEN!
Meticulously renovated HUGE One Bedroom Floor Through on Beautiful West 9th Street the HEART of Greenwich Villages Gold Coast. Central AC, Wood Burning Fireplace, Private Entrance, Polished Concrete Floors, Eat in Kitchen, Large Living Room with built in bookshelves, separate home office, Large Master Bedroom Suite, custom lighting, wired for Sonos, in unit washer/dryer, South & North Exposure and a Lovely Private Planted Garden complete this very rare and distinguished offering. Please call to schedule a private viewing.,Prime Greenwich Village stunner with PRIVATE LANDSCAPED GARDEN!
Meticulously renovated HUGE One Bedroom Floor Through on Beautiful West 9th Street - the HEART of Greenwich Villages Gold Coast. Central AC, Wood Burning Fireplace, Private Entrance, Polished Concrete Floors, Eat in Kitchen, Large Living Room with built in bookshelves, separate home office, Large Master Bedroom Suite, custom lighting, wired for Sonos, in unit washer/dryer, South & North Exposure and a Lovely Private Planted Garden complete this very rare and distinguished offering. Pet Friendly and available May 15th / June 1st. Please call to schedule a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 West 9th Street have any available units?
13 West 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 West 9th Street have?
Some of 13 West 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 West 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
13 West 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 West 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 West 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 13 West 9th Street offer parking?
No, 13 West 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 13 West 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 West 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 West 9th Street have a pool?
No, 13 West 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 13 West 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 13 West 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13 West 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 West 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Regent
45 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College