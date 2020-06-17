All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

129 West 136th Street

129 West 136th Street · (212) 875-2965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

129 West 136th Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Now is the perfect time to move into an amazing newly renovated townhouse in Central Harlem. This garden floor duplex apartment has private access to the backyard. A total of 5 sun filled windows throughout the apartment. Open kitchen concept with Stainless steel appliances, custom wood cabinets, Caesar stone counter tops, deep sinks with glass mosaic back-splash. The finished basement level is all open space with a half bathroom and an oversize Samsung washer and dryer. This level can be used as a living room or a recreational retreat. Everything you can possibly want in an apartment is waiting for you. located around the corner from the 2,3 trains and 4 blocks from the B and C line. Right next to Harlem Hospital , Schaumburg Library, Close proximity to super markets, local restaurants, YMCA Sports Club, iHop and much more. A Must See In Person!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 West 136th Street have any available units?
129 West 136th Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 129 West 136th Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 West 136th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 West 136th Street pet-friendly?
No, 129 West 136th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 129 West 136th Street offer parking?
No, 129 West 136th Street does not offer parking.
Does 129 West 136th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 West 136th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 West 136th Street have a pool?
No, 129 West 136th Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 West 136th Street have accessible units?
No, 129 West 136th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 West 136th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 West 136th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 West 136th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 West 136th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
