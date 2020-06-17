129 West 136th Street

Amenities
Now is the perfect time to move into an amazing newly renovated townhouse in Central Harlem. This garden floor duplex apartment has private access to the backyard. A total of 5 sun filled windows throughout the apartment. Open kitchen concept with Stainless steel appliances, custom wood cabinets, Caesar stone counter tops, deep sinks with glass mosaic back-splash. The finished basement level is all open space with a half bathroom and an oversize Samsung washer and dryer. This level can be used as a living room or a recreational retreat. Everything you can possibly want in an apartment is waiting for you. located around the corner from the 2,3 trains and 4 blocks from the B and C line. Right next to Harlem Hospital , Schaumburg Library, Close proximity to super markets, local restaurants, YMCA Sports Club, iHop and much more. A Must See In Person!!