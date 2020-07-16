Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym fireplace

Welcome to 129 East 27th Street! Located in the NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan, this is a light-filled 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located in an elegantly restored 19th century townhouse. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings and plenty of closet space throughout. Next to the kitchen is a full dining area that's adjacent to a separate living room, perfect for entertaining. In the living room is a decorative fireplace with a marble mantle that adds a cozy feeling to the space. The bedroom is large enough for a queen-sized bed.

Only a block and half away from the '6' train on Park Avenue, the apartment is also ideally located near many highly-rated restaurants and is in close proximity to essential neighborhood amenities including grocery stores, fitness centers and parking garages. Just blocks away from Madison Square Park and Gramercy Park, the neighborhood is adjacent to Gramercy and Flatiron, where you'll find some of the liveliest commercial districts in the city.

Please note, the advertised rent is net effective including one free month on a 12-month lease. The gross apartment rent is $2,850/month. The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a walkup building. Pets are allowed with prior approval.