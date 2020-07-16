All apartments in New York
129 East 27th Street
129 East 27th Street

129 East 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

129 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Welcome to 129 East 27th Street! Located in the NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan, this is a light-filled 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located in an elegantly restored 19th century townhouse. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings and plenty of closet space throughout. Next to the kitchen is a full dining area that's adjacent to a separate living room, perfect for entertaining. In the living room is a decorative fireplace with a marble mantle that adds a cozy feeling to the space. The bedroom is large enough for a queen-sized bed.
Only a block and half away from the '6' train on Park Avenue, the apartment is also ideally located near many highly-rated restaurants and is in close proximity to essential neighborhood amenities including grocery stores, fitness centers and parking garages. Just blocks away from Madison Square Park and Gramercy Park, the neighborhood is adjacent to Gramercy and Flatiron, where you'll find some of the liveliest commercial districts in the city.
Please note, the advertised rent is net effective including one free month on a 12-month lease. The gross apartment rent is $2,850/month. The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a walkup building. Pets are allowed with prior approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 East 27th Street have any available units?
129 East 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 East 27th Street have?
Some of 129 East 27th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 East 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 East 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 East 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 East 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 129 East 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 129 East 27th Street offers parking.
Does 129 East 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 East 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 East 27th Street have a pool?
No, 129 East 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 East 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 129 East 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 East 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 East 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
