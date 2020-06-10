All apartments in New York
Find more places like 125 West 77th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
125 West 77th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:25 PM

125 West 77th Street

125 West 77th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

125 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
It doesn't get any better than this! OUTDOOR SPACE, HOME OFFICE, WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUP! This beautifully renovated apartment with an enormous terrace occupies the entire second floor of a historic owner-occupied townhouse in prime Upper West Side. The large living room with a decorative fireplace and a designated dining area features a beautiful hand-hammered hardwood floor, a wall of windows and it opens onto an oasis that allows you to have multiple seating areas and all the green you desire.The renovated kitchen has full-size appliances including a dishwasher, and a wall of floor-to-ceiling closets guides you to the master bedroom and a second windowed room that can be used as a den or office. The South facing master bedroom maintains intact all the pre-war details, from the bow window to the moldings, to the inlaid flooring. The second room is smaller, but it can easily fit a twin size bed and other furniture.PLEASE NOTE THAT THE BATHROOM IS BEING COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH MARBLE TILES AND THE DECK IS BEING RESURFACED. The apartment has a WASHER/DRYER hook up.Down the street is the American Museum of Natural History, Central Park, a variety of great stores and restaurants, and multiple subway lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 West 77th Street have any available units?
125 West 77th Street has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 West 77th Street have?
Some of 125 West 77th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 West 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 West 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 West 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 West 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 125 West 77th Street offer parking?
No, 125 West 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 125 West 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 West 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 West 77th Street have a pool?
No, 125 West 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 West 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 125 West 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 West 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 West 77th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 125 West 77th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity