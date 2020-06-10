125 West 77th Street

Amenities
It doesn't get any better than this! OUTDOOR SPACE, HOME OFFICE, WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUP! This beautifully renovated apartment with an enormous terrace occupies the entire second floor of a historic owner-occupied townhouse in prime Upper West Side. The large living room with a decorative fireplace and a designated dining area features a beautiful hand-hammered hardwood floor, a wall of windows and it opens onto an oasis that allows you to have multiple seating areas and all the green you desire.The renovated kitchen has full-size appliances including a dishwasher, and a wall of floor-to-ceiling closets guides you to the master bedroom and a second windowed room that can be used as a den or office. The South facing master bedroom maintains intact all the pre-war details, from the bow window to the moldings, to the inlaid flooring. The second room is smaller, but it can easily fit a twin size bed and other furniture.PLEASE NOTE THAT THE BATHROOM IS BEING COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH MARBLE TILES AND THE DECK IS BEING RESURFACED. The apartment has a WASHER/DRYER hook up.Down the street is the American Museum of Natural History, Central Park, a variety of great stores and restaurants, and multiple subway lines.