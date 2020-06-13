All apartments in New York
Find more places like 124 West 24th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
124 West 24th Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

124 West 24th Street

124 West 24th Street · (646) 461-6633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

124 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-D · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
REDUCED BROKER FEE & 1 Month FREE for 7/1 LEASE

A premier and oversized New York loft located 1-block from Madison Square Park! Available June 1 with an easy application process.

Spanningacross 1,300+ square feet is an architecturally stunning 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom loft with a washer and dryer, central AC and a modern chef's kitchen. Facing North and measuring 27'2 x 25.5 the living room features 7 foot tall tilt-and-turnGolden Oak casement windows, 10.5 foot ceilings with a hand-milled wooden beam, cast iron columns and beautifully maintained exposed brick.

The open chef's kitchen is outfitted with Bocsh and LG appliances, a dishwasher, a full-range cooktop, a pantry closet, a chef's island and sleek metallic backsplash.

Facing South, the private master bedroom is extremely quiet and bright, and features a large closet and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom boasts both a 6 foot soaking tub, and a glass stall shower finished withZucchetti Chrome fixtures as well as additional storage space via the vanity and the medicine cabinet.

This quintessential loft is located in a boutique 20 unit building that offers aprivate keyed elevator, video intercom and a forthcoming roof deck. 124 West 24th Street is surrounded by premier restaurants and conveniences including Eataly, the Edition, Eleven Madison Park, Whole Foods and Fairway.

Full rent equals $6,500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 West 24th Street have any available units?
124 West 24th Street has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 West 24th Street have?
Some of 124 West 24th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 West 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 West 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 West 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 West 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 124 West 24th Street offer parking?
No, 124 West 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 West 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 West 24th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 West 24th Street have a pool?
No, 124 West 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 West 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 124 West 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 West 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 West 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 124 West 24th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity