Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning elevator extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator

REDUCED BROKER FEE & 1 Month FREE for 7/1 LEASE



A premier and oversized New York loft located 1-block from Madison Square Park! Available June 1 with an easy application process.



Spanningacross 1,300+ square feet is an architecturally stunning 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom loft with a washer and dryer, central AC and a modern chef's kitchen. Facing North and measuring 27'2 x 25.5 the living room features 7 foot tall tilt-and-turnGolden Oak casement windows, 10.5 foot ceilings with a hand-milled wooden beam, cast iron columns and beautifully maintained exposed brick.



The open chef's kitchen is outfitted with Bocsh and LG appliances, a dishwasher, a full-range cooktop, a pantry closet, a chef's island and sleek metallic backsplash.



Facing South, the private master bedroom is extremely quiet and bright, and features a large closet and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom boasts both a 6 foot soaking tub, and a glass stall shower finished withZucchetti Chrome fixtures as well as additional storage space via the vanity and the medicine cabinet.



This quintessential loft is located in a boutique 20 unit building that offers aprivate keyed elevator, video intercom and a forthcoming roof deck. 124 West 24th Street is surrounded by premier restaurants and conveniences including Eataly, the Edition, Eleven Madison Park, Whole Foods and Fairway.



Full rent equals $6,500