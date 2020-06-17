All apartments in New York
123 West 44th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:32 PM

123 West 44th Street

123 West 44th Street · (212) 498-9309
Location

123 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-101 · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
all utils included
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
internet access
lobby
media room
Advertised rent is for lease term of 12 months. Also available short term - please reach out for short term rates.

Enjoy effortless penthouse living on your terms in this fantastic two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom duplex at Stay AKA Times Square. Difficult to find at this level of quality, the penthouse at AKA Times Square offers:

- 1 month to 12 month terms with flexible renewal options
- In unit Washer Dryer
- Ease of move-in delivered fully furnished with all utilities included, including cable and wifi
- Security of a trusted upscale international brand
- A seamless approval process which includes consideration for international applicants without US credit

Set within a landmarked 1893 Romanesque Revival masterpiece, this expansive suite contrasts a historic exterior with ultra-modern interiors. The lower level offers luxe open-plan living and dining areas boasting sophisticated furnishings in a contemporary gray palette accented by wide plank oak floors, plush carpeting and glamorous city views. Enjoy the convenience of a well-stocked gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, while a powder room, coat closet and in-unit washer-dryer add effortless ease.

Ascend the sleek staircase to find a magnificent master suite with a sitting area, spacious closets and a king-size bed wrapped in Sferra Italian linens. Relax and unwind in the en suite Carrara marble bathroom featuring a freestanding soaking tub, glass rain shower and double vanity. A second well-appointed suite includes a roomy closet and private bath of its own. Blackout window treatments, designer lighting and curated photography add to this impeccable suite's serene and stylish ambiance.

Stay AKA Times Square delivers exceptional hotel-quality interiors and amenities with the convenience and community of an upscale, boutique residential building. Residents enjoy a 24-hour attended lobby, housekeeping, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. The spectacular 3,000-square-foot lounge level includes a high tech Technogym fitness center, relaxed seating areas, and a media nook with laptop and printer.

In this outstanding Midtown location, you have a front-row ticket to the Theatre District, Bryant Park, Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Center and Hudson Yards. Nearly every subway line in the city is at your disposal, including B/D/F/M, 7, N/Q/R/W, 1/2/3 and S trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 West 44th Street have any available units?
123 West 44th Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 West 44th Street have?
Some of 123 West 44th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 West 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 West 44th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 West 44th Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 West 44th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 123 West 44th Street offer parking?
No, 123 West 44th Street does not offer parking.
Does 123 West 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 West 44th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 West 44th Street have a pool?
No, 123 West 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 West 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 123 West 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 West 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 West 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
