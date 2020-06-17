123 West 44th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym internet access lobby media room

Advertised rent is for lease term of 12 months. Also available short term - please reach out for short term rates.



Enjoy effortless penthouse living on your terms in this fantastic two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom duplex at Stay AKA Times Square. Difficult to find at this level of quality, the penthouse at AKA Times Square offers:



- 1 month to 12 month terms with flexible renewal options

- In unit Washer Dryer

- Ease of move-in delivered fully furnished with all utilities included, including cable and wifi

- Security of a trusted upscale international brand

- A seamless approval process which includes consideration for international applicants without US credit



Set within a landmarked 1893 Romanesque Revival masterpiece, this expansive suite contrasts a historic exterior with ultra-modern interiors. The lower level offers luxe open-plan living and dining areas boasting sophisticated furnishings in a contemporary gray palette accented by wide plank oak floors, plush carpeting and glamorous city views. Enjoy the convenience of a well-stocked gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, while a powder room, coat closet and in-unit washer-dryer add effortless ease.



Ascend the sleek staircase to find a magnificent master suite with a sitting area, spacious closets and a king-size bed wrapped in Sferra Italian linens. Relax and unwind in the en suite Carrara marble bathroom featuring a freestanding soaking tub, glass rain shower and double vanity. A second well-appointed suite includes a roomy closet and private bath of its own. Blackout window treatments, designer lighting and curated photography add to this impeccable suite's serene and stylish ambiance.



Stay AKA Times Square delivers exceptional hotel-quality interiors and amenities with the convenience and community of an upscale, boutique residential building. Residents enjoy a 24-hour attended lobby, housekeeping, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. The spectacular 3,000-square-foot lounge level includes a high tech Technogym fitness center, relaxed seating areas, and a media nook with laptop and printer.



In this outstanding Midtown location, you have a front-row ticket to the Theatre District, Bryant Park, Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Center and Hudson Yards. Nearly every subway line in the city is at your disposal, including B/D/F/M, 7, N/Q/R/W, 1/2/3 and S trains.