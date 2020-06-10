123 Third Avenue

Amenities

Virtual showing available upon request.



Stunning one bedroom centrally located in the Union Square/East Village neighborhood! The unit features 10'2 high ceilings, Sun-drenched with floor-to-ceiling windows with amazing city views. Large Master Bedroom with ample closet space, sleek design marble bathroom with Dornbracht fixtures. Poliform kitchen with Miele appliances, Dornbracht Fixtures, Caesar stone counters, beautiful wide-plank white oak floors throughout, and Bosch Axxis washer and dryers. Inquire now! Sorry, no pets.



Amenities include a full-service 24-hour doorman, cold storage, a large residents' fitness center, multi-media lounge, a lovely landscaped garden/outdoor screening.



Located on 14th Street in the East Village, with Union Square, Greenwich Village, and Gramercy Park. Near all of the best shopping, entertainment, and restaurants downtown. Great access to transportation with express stops of major subway lines at Union Square.