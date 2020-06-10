All apartments in New York
123 Third Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

123 Third Avenue

123 3rd Avenue · (917) 565-5166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-B · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
Virtual showing available upon request.

Stunning one bedroom centrally located in the Union Square/East Village neighborhood! The unit features 10'2 high ceilings, Sun-drenched with floor-to-ceiling windows with amazing city views. Large Master Bedroom with ample closet space, sleek design marble bathroom with Dornbracht fixtures. Poliform kitchen with Miele appliances, Dornbracht Fixtures, Caesar stone counters, beautiful wide-plank white oak floors throughout, and Bosch Axxis washer and dryers. Inquire now! Sorry, no pets.

Amenities include a full-service 24-hour doorman, cold storage, a large residents' fitness center, multi-media lounge, a lovely landscaped garden/outdoor screening.

Located on 14th Street in the East Village, with Union Square, Greenwich Village, and Gramercy Park. Near all of the best shopping, entertainment, and restaurants downtown. Great access to transportation with express stops of major subway lines at Union Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Third Avenue have any available units?
123 Third Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Third Avenue have?
Some of 123 Third Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
123 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 123 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 123 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 123 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 123 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Third Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 123 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 123 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 123 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
