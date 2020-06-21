All apartments in New York
120 West 73rd Street
120 West 73rd Street

120 West 73rd Street · (407) 754-5731
Location

120 West 73rd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,939

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
rent controlled
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
rent controlled
RENT STABILIZED, Studio in the heart of the UWS with Loft area in a quaint Townhouse. This second floor apartment has new appliances, over sized windows facing a beautiful Garden. South facing and lots of natural light. The apartment has hardwood floors, updated bathroom, 2 large very deep closets. Only one block to Central Park, Starbucks, transport and all the best restaurants and bars. B, C, 1,2,3 Trains --- Heat and Hot water included in rent. Can do 1 or 2 year lease. NO PETShttps://youtu.be/xCzMrCwqPD4 --- Video of the unit*loft pictures are of an identical unit to show furniture placement options

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 West 73rd Street have any available units?
120 West 73rd Street has a unit available for $1,939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 West 73rd Street have?
Some of 120 West 73rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 West 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 West 73rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 West 73rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 West 73rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 West 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 120 West 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 West 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 West 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 West 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 120 West 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 West 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 120 West 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 West 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 West 73rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
