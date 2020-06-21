120 West 73rd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated rent controlled some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities rent controlled

RENT STABILIZED, Studio in the heart of the UWS with Loft area in a quaint Townhouse. This second floor apartment has new appliances, over sized windows facing a beautiful Garden. South facing and lots of natural light. The apartment has hardwood floors, updated bathroom, 2 large very deep closets. Only one block to Central Park, Starbucks, transport and all the best restaurants and bars. B, C, 1,2,3 Trains --- Heat and Hot water included in rent. Can do 1 or 2 year lease. NO PETShttps://youtu.be/xCzMrCwqPD4 --- Video of the unit*loft pictures are of an identical unit to show furniture placement options