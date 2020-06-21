120 West 73rd Street

Amenities
RENT STABILIZED, Studio in the heart of the UWS with Loft area in a quaint Townhouse. This second floor apartment has new appliances, over sized windows facing a beautiful Garden. South facing and lots of natural light. The apartment has hardwood floors, updated bathroom, 2 large very deep closets. Only one block to Central Park, Starbucks, transport and all the best restaurants and bars. B, C, 1,2,3 Trains --- Heat and Hot water included in rent. Can do 1 or 2 year lease. NO PETShttps://youtu.be/xCzMrCwqPD4 --- Video of the unit*loft pictures are of an identical unit to show furniture placement options