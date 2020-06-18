All apartments in New York
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:51 AM

120 Delancey Street

120 Delancey St · (917) 286-7372
Location

120 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
air conditioning
concierge
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool table
bbq/grill
lobby
The residences incorporate detailed elements of only the highest quality, including white oak flooring, double pane windows, and 11' ceilings. At twenty-six stories, The building stands taller than most of the surrounding buildings, allowing for uninterrupted views of Manhattan, Queens and Downtown Brooklyn from almost all residences, each also featuring an elevated level of design and modern conveniences one would expect in a new development of this scale.
The building is a book you can accurately judge by its cover, the stunning architecture is matched by lavish amenities from top to bottom. From the first floor retails spacing housing a brand new 14-screen luxury Regal Cinema, The Market Line and Essex Market to the unmatched rooftop views and fitness center, this building alone is a fully packaged amenity.
Amenities: Resident Lobby Concierge
Social Lounge w/ Billiards
Library Lounge
Private Meeting Room
Garden Terrace w/ Grills and Dining 1
Architectural Rooftop Terrace
Fitness Room with Peloton Bikes
Urban Farm
New Essex Street Market
14 Screen Regal Cinema
The Market Line

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Delancey Street have any available units?
120 Delancey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Delancey Street have?
Some of 120 Delancey Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Delancey Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 Delancey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Delancey Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 Delancey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 Delancey Street offer parking?
No, 120 Delancey Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 Delancey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Delancey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Delancey Street have a pool?
No, 120 Delancey Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 Delancey Street have accessible units?
Yes, 120 Delancey Street has accessible units.
Does 120 Delancey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Delancey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
