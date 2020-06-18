120 Delancey Street

Amenities

The residences incorporate detailed elements of only the highest quality, including white oak flooring, double pane windows, and 11' ceilings. At twenty-six stories, The building stands taller than most of the surrounding buildings, allowing for uninterrupted views of Manhattan, Queens and Downtown Brooklyn from almost all residences, each also featuring an elevated level of design and modern conveniences one would expect in a new development of this scale.

The building is a book you can accurately judge by its cover, the stunning architecture is matched by lavish amenities from top to bottom. From the first floor retails spacing housing a brand new 14-screen luxury Regal Cinema, The Market Line and Essex Market to the unmatched rooftop views and fitness center, this building alone is a fully packaged amenity.

Amenities: Resident Lobby Concierge

Social Lounge w/ Billiards

Library Lounge

Private Meeting Room

Garden Terrace w/ Grills and Dining 1

Architectural Rooftop Terrace

Fitness Room with Peloton Bikes

Urban Farm

New Essex Street Market

14 Screen Regal Cinema

The Market Line