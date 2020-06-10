12 West 9th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry lobby

BUILDING FEATURES Inviting, well maintained elevator Condop, located just off of 5th Avenue situated on one of the most sought after tree-lined streets in the city. Pristine lobby boasts original details such as marble floors and high ceilings upgraded hallways, elevator and roof. Included as well is a basement laundry facility.



THE APARTMENT Inviting well laid out one bedroom features South/East views. The windowed kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dishwasher and microwave. Bathroom with updated pedestal sink, white subway tile, light fixtures and medicine cabinet. Highlights high ceilings, hardwood floors and crown molding.



THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Located in the heart of Greenwich Village on Gold Coast block

Convenient walk to Washington Square Park, Union Square, NYU, New School, Cardozo Law School

Short walk away from a large transportation network.

One of the most sought after streets in NYC