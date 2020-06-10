12 West 9th Street

Amenities
BUILDING FEATURES Inviting, well maintained elevator Condop, located just off of 5th Avenue situated on one of the most sought after tree-lined streets in the city. Pristine lobby boasts original details such as marble floors and high ceilings upgraded hallways, elevator and roof. Included as well is a basement laundry facility.
THE APARTMENT Inviting well laid out one bedroom features South/East views. The windowed kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dishwasher and microwave. Bathroom with updated pedestal sink, white subway tile, light fixtures and medicine cabinet. Highlights high ceilings, hardwood floors and crown molding.
THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Located in the heart of Greenwich Village on Gold Coast block
Convenient walk to Washington Square Park, Union Square, NYU, New School, Cardozo Law School
Short walk away from a large transportation network.
One of the most sought after streets in NYC