Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:36 PM

12 West 9th Street

12 West 9th Street · (646) 637-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 West 9th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
BUILDING FEATURES Inviting, well maintained elevator Condop, located just off of 5th Avenue situated on one of the most sought after tree-lined streets in the city. Pristine lobby boasts original details such as marble floors and high ceilings upgraded hallways, elevator and roof. Included as well is a basement laundry facility.

THE APARTMENT Inviting well laid out one bedroom features South/East views. The windowed kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dishwasher and microwave. Bathroom with updated pedestal sink, white subway tile, light fixtures and medicine cabinet. Highlights high ceilings, hardwood floors and crown molding.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Located in the heart of Greenwich Village on Gold Coast block
Convenient walk to Washington Square Park, Union Square, NYU, New School, Cardozo Law School
Short walk away from a large transportation network.
One of the most sought after streets in NYC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 West 9th Street have any available units?
12 West 9th Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 West 9th Street have?
Some of 12 West 9th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 West 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 West 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 West 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 West 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 12 West 9th Street offer parking?
No, 12 West 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 12 West 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 West 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 West 9th Street have a pool?
No, 12 West 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 West 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 12 West 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 West 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 West 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
