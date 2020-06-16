All apartments in New York
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:30 PM

118 West 114th Street

118 West 114th Street · (646) 399-0761
Location

118 West 114th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
internet access
- More photos coming soon, showing anytime now!- Laundry service paid by Link NY Realty. This includes: pick up, wash, fold and drop off- Once leased, the apartment will be professionally cleaned for move-in FREE of charge- NO FEEApartment Amenities:~ Renovated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances~ Dishwasher & microwave~ High ceilings. Large windows~ Closets have overhead storage~ Hardwood floors throughoutBuilding Amenities:~ Heat & hot water included. 24/7 emergency service~ High speed internet & cable ready~ Quiet & clean building with a live-in super~ Great location. Close to trains, Central Park, restaurants & more- Pets Welcome- Guarantors WelcomeContact us now and schedule a viewing:Call/Text: (646) 399-0761Email: Belynda@LinkNYRealty.com- Link NY Realty -* Information Believed Accurate But Not Warranted LinkNY1675

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 West 114th Street have any available units?
118 West 114th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 West 114th Street have?
Some of 118 West 114th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 West 114th Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 West 114th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 West 114th Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 West 114th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 118 West 114th Street offer parking?
No, 118 West 114th Street does not offer parking.
Does 118 West 114th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 West 114th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 West 114th Street have a pool?
No, 118 West 114th Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 West 114th Street have accessible units?
No, 118 West 114th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 West 114th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 West 114th Street has units with dishwashers.
