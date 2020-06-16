118 West 114th Street

Amenities

- More photos coming soon, showing anytime now!- Laundry service paid by Link NY Realty. This includes: pick up, wash, fold and drop off- Once leased, the apartment will be professionally cleaned for move-in FREE of charge- NO FEEApartment Amenities:~ Renovated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances~ Dishwasher & microwave~ High ceilings. Large windows~ Closets have overhead storage~ Hardwood floors throughoutBuilding Amenities:~ Heat & hot water included. 24/7 emergency service~ High speed internet & cable ready~ Quiet & clean building with a live-in super~ Great location. Close to trains, Central Park, restaurants & more- Pets Welcome- Guarantors WelcomeContact us now and schedule a viewing:Call/Text: (646) 399-0761Email: Belynda@LinkNYRealty.com- Link NY Realty -* Information Believed Accurate But Not Warranted LinkNY1675