All apartments in New York
Find more places like 118 East 60th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
118 East 60th Street
Last updated July 19 2020 at 3:05 AM

118 East 60th Street

118 East 60th Street · (646) 490-9566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

118 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 23-A · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
Experience this spacious one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op in the luxurious Plaza Tower. The generous living space boasts natural light. The bedroom can accommodate a Queen size bed. The generous living/dining area is equipped with an abundance of storage space with multiple closets. The galley kitchen features granite countertops and full-size appliances.

The building amenities, include a 24 hour doorman, concierge, live in superintendent, laundry room, bicycle/storage room, and an expansive roof deck with panoramic City and Central Park Views. It is conveniently located only a short walk from the park and 57th street shopping as well as the N, R, Q, 4, 5, F, E.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 East 60th Street have any available units?
118 East 60th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 East 60th Street have?
Some of 118 East 60th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 East 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 East 60th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 East 60th Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 East 60th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 118 East 60th Street offer parking?
No, 118 East 60th Street does not offer parking.
Does 118 East 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 East 60th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 East 60th Street have a pool?
No, 118 East 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 East 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 118 East 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 East 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 East 60th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 118 East 60th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity