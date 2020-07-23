118 East 60th Street

Amenities

Experience this spacious one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op in the luxurious Plaza Tower. The generous living space boasts natural light. The bedroom can accommodate a Queen size bed. The generous living/dining area is equipped with an abundance of storage space with multiple closets. The galley kitchen features granite countertops and full-size appliances.



The building amenities, include a 24 hour doorman, concierge, live in superintendent, laundry room, bicycle/storage room, and an expansive roof deck with panoramic City and Central Park Views. It is conveniently located only a short walk from the park and 57th street shopping as well as the N, R, Q, 4, 5, F, E.