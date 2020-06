Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Live on the crossroads of the LES and Chinatown 1 block away from the East Broadway F train steps away from Dimes, Clandestino, Kiki's, Cervo's, and Bacaro in this renovated 1 BR for the price of a studio.



The open kitchen features a blue tiled back splash, cherry wood cabinetry and hardwood floors. Bedroom can accommodate a full sized bed and dresser.



Please email to schedule a viewing. No dogs allowed. Move in ready.