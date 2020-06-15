All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
115 W 104th St
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:29 AM

115 W 104th St

115 West 104th Street · (917) 345-8680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 West 104th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 42 · Avail. now

$4,125

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Landlord offering 1 month free, Advertised Rent is Net Effective on an 12 month lease, OR 2 MONTHS FREE ON 24 MONTH LEASE. Gross Rent $4,500 to be paid monthly. The concession will be applied to the end of the lease.**

**Welcome to The Summit Residences**

Apartment Features:
? Four queen-size bedrooms with windows and closet in each
? Bright living room great for entertaining
? Stainless steel appliances and caeasar-stone counters
? In-Unit Bosch washer/dryer
? NO broker's fee
? USB wall outlets
? Hardwood floors and recess lighting throughout
? Crown molding
? Ceiling fan
? Heat & Water Included
? Available for IMMEDIATE move-in
? Heat & Water included
? 25-pound weight limit on pets, $250 pet deposit

**Photos of similar unit. Finishes are the same.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 W 104th St have any available units?
115 W 104th St has a unit available for $4,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 W 104th St have?
Some of 115 W 104th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 W 104th St currently offering any rent specials?
115 W 104th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 W 104th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 W 104th St is pet friendly.
Does 115 W 104th St offer parking?
No, 115 W 104th St does not offer parking.
Does 115 W 104th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 W 104th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 W 104th St have a pool?
No, 115 W 104th St does not have a pool.
Does 115 W 104th St have accessible units?
No, 115 W 104th St does not have accessible units.
Does 115 W 104th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 W 104th St does not have units with dishwashers.
