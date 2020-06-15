115 W 104th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan

**Landlord offering 1 month free, Advertised Rent is Net Effective on an 12 month lease, OR 2 MONTHS FREE ON 24 MONTH LEASE. Gross Rent $4,500 to be paid monthly. The concession will be applied to the end of the lease.**



**Welcome to The Summit Residences**



Apartment Features:

? Four queen-size bedrooms with windows and closet in each

? Bright living room great for entertaining

? Stainless steel appliances and caeasar-stone counters

? In-Unit Bosch washer/dryer

? NO broker's fee

? USB wall outlets

? Hardwood floors and recess lighting throughout

? Crown molding

? Ceiling fan

? Heat & Water Included

? Available for IMMEDIATE move-in

? 25-pound weight limit on pets, $250 pet deposit



**Photos of similar unit. Finishes are the same.**