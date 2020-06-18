All apartments in New York
114 West 16th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

114 West 16th Street

114 West 16th Street · (646) 515-2010
Location

114 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Huge king size One bedroom unit plus separate dining room in a very well maintained elevator, laundry and live in super building with all charming pre-war details. 4 very large / deep closets with storage on top. 5th floor facing tree lined middle of 16th street.Most convenient location at the crossroads of Chelsea, Flatiron, Union SQ and Greenwich Village...Entry foyer leading to a spacious living room large enough to have an additional office space.Large kitchen with full Stainless steel appliances including DW, dining room in front of the kitchen facing the tree top of 16th streetThe bedroom can easily fit a king sized bed with side tables and dressers and a deskAll wood floor, Herringbone floors in the living room!High ceilings, Super bright unit , all rooms have windows.Elevator, Laundry, Live-in super to accept packages and deliveries...Email for immediate showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 West 16th Street have any available units?
114 West 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 West 16th Street have?
Some of 114 West 16th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
114 West 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 114 West 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 114 West 16th Street offer parking?
No, 114 West 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 114 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 114 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 114 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 114 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 West 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
