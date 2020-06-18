114 West 16th Street

Amenities

Huge king size One bedroom unit plus separate dining room in a very well maintained elevator, laundry and live in super building with all charming pre-war details. 4 very large / deep closets with storage on top. 5th floor facing tree lined middle of 16th street.Most convenient location at the crossroads of Chelsea, Flatiron, Union SQ and Greenwich Village...Entry foyer leading to a spacious living room large enough to have an additional office space.Large kitchen with full Stainless steel appliances including DW, dining room in front of the kitchen facing the tree top of 16th streetThe bedroom can easily fit a king sized bed with side tables and dressers and a deskAll wood floor, Herringbone floors in the living room!High ceilings, Super bright unit , all rooms have windows.Elevator, Laundry, Live-in super to accept packages and deliveries...Email for immediate showing