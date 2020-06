1129 Lexington

Amenities

Situated on PRIME LEXINGTON AVE! Just steps from Bloomingdales, Central Park, the Subway, Fine Dining, and Cafes.*MUST SEE 1 of a kind Duplex**Half month free**Gross rent is $7499*Like the saying goes "They don't make "em like this anymore.." -ONE of a kind FLEX 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath DUPLEX PERFECT FOR HOSTING!FLOOR 1:-MASSIVE Chef's kitchen with a six burner Viking stove, Sub Zero Refrigerator and track lighting-Huge separate dining room area-SPRAWLING separate living room-Incredible PRIVATE Terrace-High Ceilings-Ton's of sunlight-Hardwood floors-Laundry In Unit-Half bathroomFLOOR 2:-2 Bedrooms-Closets-Full BathroomTRULY A MUST SEE STEAL! TO SECURE A PRIVATE VIEWING CONTACT AFIK, EMAIL: AfikA@calibernyc.com CELL: 917-577-1904 NOT WHAT YOUR LOOKING FOR? STRESS NO MORE! WITH ACCESS TO ALL NYC LISTINGS I WILL WORK 24/7 TO FIND YOU THE APARTMENT YOU CAN FINALLY CALL "HOME"! CALL/TEXT/EMAIL ANYTIME ANY DAY! caliber1622250