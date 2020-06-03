112 West 18th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities doorman elevator lobby

Spacious classic loft with one bedroom and office easily convertible to second bedroom. 11'+ ceilings on a prime block between 6th and 7th avenues. Welcome to Chelsea's prestigious prewar boutique condominium The Brooks Van Horne. The apartment has a great living space with open kitchen, large windows, a very roomy bedroom and ample closet space. Study could be used a second bedroom. Dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer.



The building has a secured lobby with Virtual Doorman for packages & keyed-elevator access. This lovely loft is perfectly located in the center of Chelsea and is surrounded by the best restaurants, supermarkets, cafes, museums and many subway lines. It is perfect for entertaining and offers a wide variety of setups to accommodate any individual taste.