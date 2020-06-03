All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

112 West 18th Street

112 West 18th Street · (917) 724-3907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$6,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
elevator
doorman
lobby
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
lobby
Spacious classic loft with one bedroom and office easily convertible to second bedroom. 11'+ ceilings on a prime block between 6th and 7th avenues. Welcome to Chelsea's prestigious prewar boutique condominium The Brooks Van Horne. The apartment has a great living space with open kitchen, large windows, a very roomy bedroom and ample closet space. Study could be used a second bedroom. Dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer.

The building has a secured lobby with Virtual Doorman for packages & keyed-elevator access. This lovely loft is perfectly located in the center of Chelsea and is surrounded by the best restaurants, supermarkets, cafes, museums and many subway lines. It is perfect for entertaining and offers a wide variety of setups to accommodate any individual taste.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 West 18th Street have any available units?
112 West 18th Street has a unit available for $6,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 West 18th Street have?
Some of 112 West 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 West 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 West 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 West 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 West 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 112 West 18th Street offer parking?
No, 112 West 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 112 West 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 West 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 West 18th Street have a pool?
No, 112 West 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 West 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 112 West 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 West 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 West 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
