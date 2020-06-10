All apartments in New York
Find more places like 112 East 97th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
112 East 97th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

112 East 97th Street

112 East 97th Street · (212) 774-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

112 East 97th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-E · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment is located in prime location in Carnegie Hill neighborhood. The apartment features beautiful hard wood floors, spacious living room, extended dining room, new light fixtures and large windows all throughout the apartment. A remodel open kitchen include dark wood cabinets, new counter tops, and brand new appliances. BOTH QUEEN Size bedrooms and have large closets. The bathroom has marble tiles, new sink, new toilet, new tub, and new shower head. Some of the apartment amenities include on site super, voice intercom, laundry room, and walk up stairs. Easy access to 6/Q trains, M/103 buses, and FDR drive. Just minutes away from Central Park, Mount Sinai and Metropolitan hospitals, Whole Foods, The Museum Mile, East River Mall, Trader Joes, super markets, and many wonder local businesses. We accept RHINO.Interested in viewing this apartment; please via email or call by phone to schedule a showing before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 East 97th Street have any available units?
112 East 97th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 112 East 97th Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 East 97th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 East 97th Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 East 97th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 112 East 97th Street offer parking?
No, 112 East 97th Street does not offer parking.
Does 112 East 97th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 East 97th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 East 97th Street have a pool?
No, 112 East 97th Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 East 97th Street have accessible units?
No, 112 East 97th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 East 97th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 East 97th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 East 97th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 East 97th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 112 East 97th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity