112 East 97th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly renovated two bedroom apartment is located in prime location in Carnegie Hill neighborhood. The apartment features beautiful hard wood floors, spacious living room, extended dining room, new light fixtures and large windows all throughout the apartment. A remodel open kitchen include dark wood cabinets, new counter tops, and brand new appliances. BOTH QUEEN Size bedrooms and have large closets. The bathroom has marble tiles, new sink, new toilet, new tub, and new shower head. Some of the apartment amenities include on site super, voice intercom, laundry room, and walk up stairs. Easy access to 6/Q trains, M/103 buses, and FDR drive. Just minutes away from Central Park, Mount Sinai and Metropolitan hospitals, Whole Foods, The Museum Mile, East River Mall, Trader Joes, super markets, and many wonder local businesses. We accept RHINO.Interested in viewing this apartment; please via email or call by phone to schedule a showing before its gone!