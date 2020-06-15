All apartments in New York
Find more places like 111 Third Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
111 Third Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

111 Third Avenue

111 3rd Avenue · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 14G · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
doorman
bocce court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
courtyard
doorman
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO SHOWINGS IN PERSON. VIDEO TOUR COMING SOON,Rarely available high floor apartment with a large terrace. Apartment 14G has amazing finishes, and is facing east with unobstructed city views through a wall of windows , drenching the apartment in sunlight. It also looks south with clear views of the Williamsburg Bridge. The bedroom is pin drop quiet (facing the back of the building) and fits a queen sized bed comfortably. There are five closets in total throughout. The open kitchen has been recently renovated and brand new light hardwood floors throughout. There's virtually nothing like this apartment on the market a one bedroom apartment with large outdoor space in this neighborhood for this price! The building features a full time doorman; beautifully landscaped roof deck with 360 degree views and a bocce court; a courtyard with a basketball court and a BBQ; laundry room and a live in super. Great location, a block from the Union Square subway station (4,5,6,L,N,R,Q,W trains), the Farmer's Market,Trader Joe's and Wholefoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Third Avenue have any available units?
111 Third Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Third Avenue have?
Some of 111 Third Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 111 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 111 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 111 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 111 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 111 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 111 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 111 Third Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity