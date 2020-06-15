111 Third Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court bocce court courtyard doorman on-site laundry bbq/grill

PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO SHOWINGS IN PERSON. VIDEO TOUR COMING SOON,Rarely available high floor apartment with a large terrace. Apartment 14G has amazing finishes, and is facing east with unobstructed city views through a wall of windows , drenching the apartment in sunlight. It also looks south with clear views of the Williamsburg Bridge. The bedroom is pin drop quiet (facing the back of the building) and fits a queen sized bed comfortably. There are five closets in total throughout. The open kitchen has been recently renovated and brand new light hardwood floors throughout. There's virtually nothing like this apartment on the market a one bedroom apartment with large outdoor space in this neighborhood for this price! The building features a full time doorman; beautifully landscaped roof deck with 360 degree views and a bocce court; a courtyard with a basketball court and a BBQ; laundry room and a live in super. Great location, a block from the Union Square subway station (4,5,6,L,N,R,Q,W trains), the Farmer's Market,Trader Joe's and Wholefoods.