110 West 86th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator bike storage

A unique two bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,200 sq. ft. condo apt in a doorman building, centrally located with choice surroundings of a culturally rich neighborhood and part of the Upper West Side & Central Park West historic district. From the entry foyer there is the living room with a dining area, the large sized two bedrooms have excellent closet space and two large baths. The apartment has five (5) large closets and a bike room, storage, laundry, and live in super. This apartment is spaciously proportioned, with impressive ceilings and inlaid parquet floors and the kitchen is complemented by over-sized windows. This is a pet friendly building with easy access to transportation and fun shopping. Washer & Dryer is allowed in the unit with board approval.