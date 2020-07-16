All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:59 PM

110 West 86th Street

110 W 86th St · (973) 216-4181
Location

110 W 86th St, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
bike storage
A unique two bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,200 sq. ft. condo apt in a doorman building, centrally located with choice surroundings of a culturally rich neighborhood and part of the Upper West Side & Central Park West historic district. From the entry foyer there is the living room with a dining area, the large sized two bedrooms have excellent closet space and two large baths. The apartment has five (5) large closets and a bike room, storage, laundry, and live in super. This apartment is spaciously proportioned, with impressive ceilings and inlaid parquet floors and the kitchen is complemented by over-sized windows. This is a pet friendly building with easy access to transportation and fun shopping. Washer & Dryer is allowed in the unit with board approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 West 86th Street have any available units?
110 West 86th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 West 86th Street have?
Some of 110 West 86th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 West 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 West 86th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 West 86th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 West 86th Street is pet friendly.
Does 110 West 86th Street offer parking?
No, 110 West 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 110 West 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 West 86th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 West 86th Street have a pool?
No, 110 West 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 West 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 110 West 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 West 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 West 86th Street has units with dishwashers.
