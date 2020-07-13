All apartments in New York
Find more places like 11-15 W 123rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
11-15 W 123rd St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

11-15 W 123rd St

11 W 123rd St · (347) 721-5061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

11 W 123rd St, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2366 · Avail. now

$2,366

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom in SOUTH HARLEM NO FEE - Property Id: 308684

Gross Rent $2,650 Net Effective Rent is based on 1.5-Month FREE on 14-Month Lease.

A lovely two-bedroom apartment located in Upper Manhattan, this beautiful unit features an updated kitchen. Key features are stainless steel kitchen appliances, built-in microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors, and plenty of closet space. Contact us today for more information and details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/11-15-w-123rd-st-new-york-ny/308684
Property Id 308684

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5940810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11-15 W 123rd St have any available units?
11-15 W 123rd St has a unit available for $2,366 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 11-15 W 123rd St have?
Some of 11-15 W 123rd St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11-15 W 123rd St currently offering any rent specials?
11-15 W 123rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11-15 W 123rd St pet-friendly?
No, 11-15 W 123rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 11-15 W 123rd St offer parking?
No, 11-15 W 123rd St does not offer parking.
Does 11-15 W 123rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11-15 W 123rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11-15 W 123rd St have a pool?
No, 11-15 W 123rd St does not have a pool.
Does 11-15 W 123rd St have accessible units?
No, 11-15 W 123rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 11-15 W 123rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11-15 W 123rd St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11-15 W 123rd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street
New York, NY 10028
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity