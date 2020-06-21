106 West 118th Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautifully renovated townhouse apartment with its own washer/dryer! Located on a gorgeous tree-lined street in South Harlem, this floor-through 2BR apartment has it all! A newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher greets you as you enter the space. The living room also features exposed brick walls with a deco fireplace and large windows. The apartment has a spacious, king-sized bedroom and a second smaller queen-sized bedroom which can also function as an office/workspace. Additionally with four closets, it has ample storage space. Apartment #3 also offers access to the roof as it is the top floor in this beautiful townhouse building. Located convenient to the b/c and 2/3 trains, experience everything prime Harlem has to offer: Whole Foods, Red Rooster, Sylvia's and more! Call Laura today to view this great apartment. KW241168