All apartments in New York
Find more places like 106 West 118th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
106 West 118th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

106 West 118th Street

106 West 118th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

106 West 118th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this beautifully renovated townhouse apartment with its own washer/dryer! Located on a gorgeous tree-lined street in South Harlem, this floor-through 2BR apartment has it all! A newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher greets you as you enter the space. The living room also features exposed brick walls with a deco fireplace and large windows. The apartment has a spacious, king-sized bedroom and a second smaller queen-sized bedroom which can also function as an office/workspace. Additionally with four closets, it has ample storage space. Apartment #3 also offers access to the roof as it is the top floor in this beautiful townhouse building. Located convenient to the b/c and 2/3 trains, experience everything prime Harlem has to offer: Whole Foods, Red Rooster, Sylvia's and more! Call Laura today to view this great apartment. KW241168

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 West 118th Street have any available units?
106 West 118th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 West 118th Street have?
Some of 106 West 118th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 West 118th Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 West 118th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 West 118th Street pet-friendly?
No, 106 West 118th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 106 West 118th Street offer parking?
No, 106 West 118th Street does not offer parking.
Does 106 West 118th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 West 118th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 West 118th Street have a pool?
No, 106 West 118th Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 West 118th Street have accessible units?
No, 106 West 118th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 West 118th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 West 118th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College