Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry lobby

This wonderful pre-war boutique condominium two-bedroom apartment located close to Central Park is available immediately for rent.



The apartment features Southern and Eastern exposures allowing for both direct and indirect light throughout the apartment. Some of the features of this expansive apartment are high 9 ' ceilings, over-sized framed windows and exquisite oak flooring.



This Upper West Side building features a beautiful lobby with a part-time attendant and a live-in super. Common laundry room located on the 1st floor. Close by to the 72nd Street transportation hub, this apartment is also located in the midst of the finest shopping and dining choices the Upper West Side has to offer!