Amenities

One bedroom pristine apartment with skylights in both the living room and bedroom and a separate modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances all newly renovated! Only a short walk up to this beautiful home and your cat can come too! No dogs though, sorry! A/C through the wall and over sized windows afford good light to the apartment. Available in June! OP half month