Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:59 AM

103 West 74th Street

103 West 74th Street · (212) 875-4090
Location

103 West 74th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Video Tour & Floor Plan Available Upon Request*Apartment 2R at 103 West 74th Street is a incredible deal. This spacious 2 bedroom apartment that is conveniently located one flight up at 103 West 74th Street, a charming and well-maintained brownstone building in the heart of the Upper West Side.Both rooms, although different in size, are both well-sized and can fit a queen, or a full bed respectively, and both rooms have a closet. The living room is spacious and the entire apartment is overlooking a garden at the back of the building. There are ceiling fans throughout to keep you cool during hot summer days. The updated kitchen has plenty of storage and counter-space, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. A nicely renovated full-size bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and and pre-war charm complete the comfortable living experience.Fantastic location, in close proximity to the 1, 2, 3, C, B subway and the cross town bus. Lovely eateries, classic grocery stores like Trader Joe' and Fairways close by. This neighborhood offers it all.Small pets strictly on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 West 74th Street have any available units?
103 West 74th Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 West 74th Street have?
Some of 103 West 74th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 West 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 West 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 West 74th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 West 74th Street is pet friendly.
Does 103 West 74th Street offer parking?
No, 103 West 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 103 West 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 West 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 West 74th Street have a pool?
No, 103 West 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 West 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 103 West 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 West 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 West 74th Street has units with dishwashers.
