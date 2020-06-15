Amenities
*Video Tour & Floor Plan Available Upon Request*Apartment 2R at 103 West 74th Street is a incredible deal. This spacious 2 bedroom apartment that is conveniently located one flight up at 103 West 74th Street, a charming and well-maintained brownstone building in the heart of the Upper West Side.Both rooms, although different in size, are both well-sized and can fit a queen, or a full bed respectively, and both rooms have a closet. The living room is spacious and the entire apartment is overlooking a garden at the back of the building. There are ceiling fans throughout to keep you cool during hot summer days. The updated kitchen has plenty of storage and counter-space, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. A nicely renovated full-size bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and and pre-war charm complete the comfortable living experience.Fantastic location, in close proximity to the 1, 2, 3, C, B subway and the cross town bus. Lovely eateries, classic grocery stores like Trader Joe' and Fairways close by. This neighborhood offers it all.Small pets strictly on a case-by-case basis.