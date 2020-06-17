All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:42 AM

103 East 10th Street

103 East 10th Street · (212) 317-3675
Location

103 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
key fob access
Tucked in the back of a pre-war elevator building, on a gorgeous tree-lined landmarked block, lies hidden a peaceful garden respite. A charming, quiet and utterly unique duplex apartment with a wood-burning fireplace and your own private patio!

The perfectly proportioned living room with a 12ft+ high ceiling has a grand sense of scale. French doors open up to an outdoor garden patio with lovely morning sunlight. The windowed open kitchen is compact but features all the essentials for cooking at home, including a dishwasher. The hallway leading to a the master bedroom has floor to ceiling closet storage, and the bedroom has a lofted home office with a walk-in closet underneath for maximum utility. The windowed bathroom is charmingly detailed with wainscoting and subway tiles. The lower level space is perfect for a cozy den, entertainment room, or a secluded guest room with its own double closet and separate entrance from the basement. The apartment is all in excellent condition with newly painted walls and luminous hardwood floors.

Located just off Third Avenue on one of the most stunning East Village blocks, 103 East 10th Street is a five story, 22 unit, pre-war elevator building converted to co-operative ownership in 1984. The building is pet friendly and has a laundry room and video intercom with keyless entry. Incredible central location with easy access to multiple subway lines at Union Square, and a plethora of restaurants, bars, shopping and entertainment venues all within a few blocks.

AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 East 10th Street have any available units?
103 East 10th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 East 10th Street have?
Some of 103 East 10th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 East 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 103 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 103 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 103 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 103 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 103 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 East 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
