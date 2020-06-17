Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator on-site laundry key fob access

Tucked in the back of a pre-war elevator building, on a gorgeous tree-lined landmarked block, lies hidden a peaceful garden respite. A charming, quiet and utterly unique duplex apartment with a wood-burning fireplace and your own private patio!



The perfectly proportioned living room with a 12ft+ high ceiling has a grand sense of scale. French doors open up to an outdoor garden patio with lovely morning sunlight. The windowed open kitchen is compact but features all the essentials for cooking at home, including a dishwasher. The hallway leading to a the master bedroom has floor to ceiling closet storage, and the bedroom has a lofted home office with a walk-in closet underneath for maximum utility. The windowed bathroom is charmingly detailed with wainscoting and subway tiles. The lower level space is perfect for a cozy den, entertainment room, or a secluded guest room with its own double closet and separate entrance from the basement. The apartment is all in excellent condition with newly painted walls and luminous hardwood floors.



Located just off Third Avenue on one of the most stunning East Village blocks, 103 East 10th Street is a five story, 22 unit, pre-war elevator building converted to co-operative ownership in 1984. The building is pet friendly and has a laundry room and video intercom with keyless entry. Incredible central location with easy access to multiple subway lines at Union Square, and a plethora of restaurants, bars, shopping and entertainment venues all within a few blocks.



AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED